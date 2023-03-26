Bicyclist Struck On Riverfront Parkway, 1 Vehicle Involved Flees

Chattanooga Police responded to a cyclist struck Sunday afternoon at 160 Riverfront Pkwy. The victim, Christian Arnold, 54, had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were told a vehicle was turning into a parking lot when it collided with the bicyclist. The impact threw the rider into another vehicle and the second vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is a blue, 4-door Hyundai.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

