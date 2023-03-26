Latest Headlines

Bicyclist Struck On Riverfront Parkway, 1 Vehicle Involved Flees

  • Sunday, March 26, 2023

Chattanooga Police responded to a cyclist struck Sunday afternoon at 160 Riverfront Pkwy. The victim, Christian Arnold, 54, had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were told a vehicle was turning into a parking lot when it collided with the bicyclist. The impact threw the rider into another vehicle and the second vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is a blue, 4-door Hyundai. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

Latest Headlines
Mocs Men's Tennis Beats Mercer 4-3 at Home
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2023
Bicyclist Struck On Riverfront Parkway, 1 Vehicle Involved Flees
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2023
UTC Women's Tennis Wins 4-3 At Wofford
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2023
Lee Lacrosse Loses 21-12 To Flagler
Lee Lacrosse Loses 21-12 To Flagler
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2023
Smith Fuel Disqualification Gives Tazewell UCRA Victory To Shannon
Smith Fuel Disqualification Gives Tazewell UCRA Victory To Shannon
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2023
Power Still Out For Some From Saturday Storm
  • Breaking News
  • 3/26/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/27/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, CHRISTOPHER M 1011 GADD RD APT. 607 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ... more

Police Blotter: Panhandling Man Said He Just Got Out Of Jail For Panhandling; Man Buys Mustang From “Crack Head” For $1,000
  • 3/26/2023

A man in the parking lot of 7/11 at 3725 Jenkins Road told police he just got out of jail for panhandling. An officer asked the man what he was doing in the parking lot and he said he was panhandling ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/26/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAPTIST, BRIA NICOLE 1115 APOLLO DR SW ATLANTA, 30331 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... more

Breaking News
2 People Shot At Hotel On Williams Street; Suspect Caught
  • 3/25/2023
Pedestrian Killed In Dalton While Walking To His Home With 12 Pack Of Beer
  • 3/25/2023
Pavilion At Lookout Valley Park, Youth Summer Camp, Bethlehem Center Programming Getting ARPA Funds
  • 3/25/2023
Loud Hooting, Whistling Among Noises Banned In New City Noise Ordinance
  • 3/25/2023
High Winds Knock Out Power To Thousands In Chattanooga Area
  • 3/25/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Lost A Little Known Heroine Today
  • 3/25/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
Just Another Republican Stunt - And Response
  • 3/24/2023
Why Is Chattanooga Behind In Medical Procedures?
  • 3/24/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
  • 3/26/2023
Red Wolves Play To Draw With Northern Colorado
  • 3/26/2023
UTC Beach Volleyball Wins Two OVC Matchups
  • 3/25/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Men's Tennis Beats Mercer 4-3 at Home
  • 3/26/2023
Happenings
Public Invited To Ceremony For Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day March 29
  • 3/24/2023
The Salvation Army To Receive Large Donation From McCallie School For Easter Blessing Boxes
  • 3/24/2023
Jerry Summers: Ernie Cheek - Sewanee Tiger
Jerry Summers: Ernie Cheek - Sewanee Tiger
  • 3/26/2023
Whitfield County Courthouse To House Memorabilia From Bandy Heritage Center
Whitfield County Courthouse To House Memorabilia From Bandy Heritage Center
  • 3/26/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Road Closures Announced
  • 3/24/2023
Entertainment
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 3/24/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Production Of Newsies Nominated For Prestigious Shuler Awards
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
  • 3/24/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 3/24/2023
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Lost A Little Known Heroine Today
  • 3/25/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Vincent Printing And BPGraphics Merge To Become Convergent Print Group
Vincent Printing And BPGraphics Merge To Become Convergent Print Group
  • 3/24/2023
Workout Anytime Has Ribbon Cutting For Relocated Hixson Club On Monday
  • 3/24/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly Appointed To Tennessee State Workforce Development Board
  • 3/24/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
Chambliss Law Honors Exceptional UTC Rollins College Of Business Students
  • 3/23/2023
Lee School Of Business Hosts “Diversity In Accounting Careers”
Lee School Of Business Hosts “Diversity In Accounting Careers”
  • 3/24/2023
CJ Diahate Heads To DC To Compete In National Chess Tournament
  • 3/24/2023
Living Well
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute Receives LAMP Center Of Excellence Distinction
  • 3/24/2023
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces New CT
Hamilton Medical Center Introduces New CT
  • 3/24/2023
Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter Welcomes New Board Members
  • 3/23/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
America’s Most-Loved Fisherman Bill Dance To Appear At 2023 Bassmaster Classic In Knoxville
  • 3/24/2023
Tree Climbers To Compete At East Lake Park
  • 3/23/2023
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
  • 3/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
  • 3/23/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
Daniel Calhoun Atchley
Daniel Calhoun Atchley
  • 3/26/2023
Nancy Evelyn Coombes
Nancy Evelyn Coombes
  • 3/25/2023
John Michael Temple
John Michael Temple
  • 3/25/2023
Area Obituaries
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
  • 3/23/2023