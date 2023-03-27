Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A man called from an apartment on Wert Street and told police he was in a disorder with his girlfriend. He told police he was done with her and was attempting to leave, but she was refusing to ... more
A home in Red Bank was damaged by fire Monday morning.
A resident called 911 reporting the fire at 214 Culver Street. The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within ... more
Officers were asked to check the well-being of an individual who appeared to be unresponsive in a vehicle parked at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The individual, who had been ... more