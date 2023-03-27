Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, March 27, 2023
Latest Headlines
Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2023
Tent Shoplifted From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2023
Walker County Arrest For March 20-26
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2023
Mocs Men's Tennis Beats Mercer 4-3 at Home
  • Sports
  • 3/26/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Calls Police To Get His Backpack And Jackets From Girlfriend; Woman Says Jesus Has Her Phone
  • 3/27/2023

A man called from an apartment on Wert Street and told police he was in a disorder with his girlfriend. He told police he was done with her and was attempting to leave, but she was refusing to ... more

Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
  • 3/27/2023

A home in Red Bank was damaged by fire Monday morning. A resident called 911 reporting the fire at 214 Culver Street. The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within ... more

Tent Shoplifted From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/27/2023

Officers were asked to check the well-being of an individual who appeared to be unresponsive in a vehicle parked at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The individual, who had been ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest For March 20-26
  • 3/27/2023
  • 3/27/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/27/2023
Police Blotter: Panhandling Man Said He Just Got Out Of Jail For Panhandling; Man Buys Mustang From “Crack Head” For $1,000
  • 3/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/26/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Lost A Little Known Heroine Today
  • 3/25/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
Just Another Republican Stunt - And Response
  • 3/24/2023
Why Is Chattanooga Behind In Medical Procedures?
  • 3/24/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
Dan Fleser: Stagnant Offense Keeps Lady Vols Out Of Elite Eight
  • 3/26/2023
Red Wolves Play To Draw With Northern Colorado
  • 3/26/2023
UTC Beach Volleyball Wins Two OVC Matchups
  • 3/25/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Men's Tennis Beats Mercer 4-3 at Home
  • 3/26/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Let Your Light Shine
Life With Ferris: Let Your Light Shine
  • 3/27/2023
Public Invited To Ceremony For Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day March 29
  • 3/24/2023
Jerry Summers: Ernie Cheek - Sewanee Tiger
Jerry Summers: Ernie Cheek - Sewanee Tiger
  • 3/26/2023
Whitfield County Courthouse To House Memorabilia From Bandy Heritage Center
Whitfield County Courthouse To House Memorabilia From Bandy Heritage Center
  • 3/26/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Road Closures Announced
  • 3/24/2023
Entertainment
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
May Dates Announced For Scenic City Shakespeare In The Park At Greenway Farm
  • 3/24/2023
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Production Of Newsies Nominated For Prestigious Shuler Awards
  • 3/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
Best Of Grizzard - Dogfighting
  • 3/24/2023
Choral Arts Goes Back To Bach And Mendelssohn May 4
  • 3/24/2023
ArtsBridge Foundation Announces Nominees For 2023 Shuler Awards
  • 3/23/2023
Opinion
Chattanooga Lost A Little Known Heroine Today
  • 3/25/2023
The Most Honorable Walk Of A Lifetime
  • 3/24/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For March 24
  • 3/24/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 8.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/27/2023
Vincent Printing And BPGraphics Merge To Become Convergent Print Group
Vincent Printing And BPGraphics Merge To Become Convergent Print Group
  • 3/24/2023
Workout Anytime Has Ribbon Cutting For Relocated Hixson Club On Monday
  • 3/24/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
Steven Sharpe: Ways To Guard Against Real Estate Fraud
  • 3/23/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 16-22
  • 3/23/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 3/23/2023
Student Scene
Chambliss Law Honors Exceptional UTC Rollins College Of Business Students
  • 3/23/2023
Lee School Of Business Hosts “Diversity In Accounting Careers”
Lee School Of Business Hosts “Diversity In Accounting Careers”
  • 3/24/2023
CJ Diahate Heads To DC To Compete In National Chess Tournament
  • 3/24/2023
Living Well
CHI Memorial Leads National Research Study Creating A New Standard Of Care For Stroke Patients
  • 3/27/2023
Dr. Delashmitt Named In The Becker’s Hospital Review Hospital And Health System CMOs to Know
Dr. Delashmitt Named In The Becker’s Hospital Review Hospital And Health System CMOs to Know
  • 3/24/2023
Anna Shaw Children’s Institute Receives LAMP Center Of Excellence Distinction
  • 3/24/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
America’s Most-Loved Fisherman Bill Dance To Appear At 2023 Bassmaster Classic In Knoxville
  • 3/24/2023
Tree Climbers To Compete At East Lake Park
  • 3/23/2023
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
Dayton’s Michael Neal Leads Top 10 To Championship Round At MLF U.S. Air Force Stage 2
  • 3/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
Bob Tamasy: Wondering Why We Waste Energy On Worrying
  • 3/23/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
Obituaries
Daniel Calhoun Atchley
Daniel Calhoun Atchley
  • 3/26/2023
Nancy Evelyn Coombes
Nancy Evelyn Coombes
  • 3/25/2023
John Michael Temple
John Michael Temple
  • 3/25/2023
Area Obituaries
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
Woody, Virginia Jo (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
Hines, Ronald Keith (Cleveland)
  • 3/23/2023
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
Sampson, Danny (Dalton)
  • 3/23/2023