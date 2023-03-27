Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKRIDGE, CHRISTOPHER M
1011 GADD RD APT. 607 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
2207 E.
35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
BROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA
2353 COUNTY ROAD 78 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BUCHANON, JAMOND TYRUK
1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUCKNER, MATTHEW LEBRON
1112 SOUTH LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37320
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUSEMI, VINCENT Z
354 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
CARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY
5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
317A GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DAVENPORT, MICHAEL THOMAS
8935 GREY MOUNTAIN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, JESSE LEE
4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DELGADO-ORTIZ, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL
1515 COUNTY RD 751 TRENTON, 307524436
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
EVERETT, GABRIELLA ELIZABETH
9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FUSILIER, JALEN
325 DEARE ST NEW IBERIE, 70560
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
GARMANY, AESCHERE V
114 CEDAR GLENN LANE #2 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOMEZ PEREZ, LUIS GERARDO
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I
3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN
1512 MERRILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122414
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARPER, GORDON O
1019 MEDOW LAKE RD CHATT, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE
9209 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 373419597
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES
511 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041502
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
7139 KANE HOLLOW ROAD MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWARD, ALAYSION-MALIK RAE
1955 WOODLAWN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HULLENDER, LOGAN TRENT
638 NELLIE HEAD RD TUNNEL HILL, 307557416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KILBOURN, TABITHA C
2000 E 23RD ST #279 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KILGORE, BRADLEY WAYNE
11708 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LOPEZ, ERNESTO
312 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOVELADY, STEVEN EUGENE
2737 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
MOORER, ROLAND EARL
1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MOSAPHIR, VIRINDRA
320 W HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
2709 CITICO AV EAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER PASSING
PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
20143 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRATHER, PATRICK HOWARD
44133 BAYVIEW AVE APT# 49305 CLINTON TOWNSHIP CLINTON TOWNSHIP, 48038
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROGERS, ARTIE RANDALL
6316 CEDAR COVE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS
1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046207
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SKILES, JENNIFER STACI
349 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
219 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT 130 CHATTANOOGA, 374213774
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SONTAY-IXMAY, OSCAR
305 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
STALLION, ALEX JAWUN
214 WATER STREET HIXSON, 373434896
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHIL
TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL
613 MAPLE LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS
2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
2001 S. LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|AKRIDGE, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|BUCHANON, JAMOND TYRUK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/16/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|BUSEMI, VINCENT Z
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
|COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|DAVENPORT, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|DAVIS, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|DELGADO-ORTIZ, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|FUSILIER, JALEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
|MOSAPHIR, VIRINDRA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/21/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- IMPROPER PASSING
|PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|ROGERS, ARTIE RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/04/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|SONTAY-IXMAY, OSCAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/15/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|STALLION, ALEX JAWUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHIL
|TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
|VELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
