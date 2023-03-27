Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, March 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, CHRISTOPHER M
1011 GADD RD APT. 607 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES
10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO
2207 E.

35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMPLE POSSESSION

BROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA
2353 COUNTY ROAD 78 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BUCHANON, JAMOND TYRUK
1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUCKNER, MATTHEW LEBRON
1112 SOUTH LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37320
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FORGERY
FORGERY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUSEMI, VINCENT Z
354 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY

CARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY
5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
317A GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DAVENPORT, MICHAEL THOMAS
8935 GREY MOUNTAIN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, JESSE LEE
4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DELGADO-ORTIZ, JUAN
,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL
1515 COUNTY RD 751 TRENTON, 307524436
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

EVERETT, GABRIELLA ELIZABETH
9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FUSILIER, JALEN
325 DEARE ST NEW IBERIE, 70560
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

GARMANY, AESCHERE V
114 CEDAR GLENN LANE #2 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOMEZ PEREZ, LUIS GERARDO
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I
3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRIFFITH, R T DYLAN
1512 MERRILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122414
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARPER, GORDON O
1019 MEDOW LAKE RD CHATT, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE
9209 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 373419597
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES
511 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041502
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

HOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON
4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
7139 KANE HOLLOW ROAD MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOWARD, ALAYSION-MALIK RAE
1955 WOODLAWN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HULLENDER, LOGAN TRENT
638 NELLIE HEAD RD TUNNEL HILL, 307557416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KILBOURN, TABITHA C
2000 E 23RD ST #279 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KILGORE, BRADLEY WAYNE
11708 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LOPEZ, ERNESTO
312 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOVELADY, STEVEN EUGENE
2737 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCMATH, JERRY LEE
1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

MOORER, ROLAND EARL
1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MOSAPHIR, VIRINDRA
320 W HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
2709 CITICO AV EAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
IMPROPER PASSING

PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
20143 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRATHER, PATRICK HOWARD
44133 BAYVIEW AVE APT# 49305 CLINTON TOWNSHIP CLINTON TOWNSHIP, 48038
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROGERS, ARTIE RANDALL
6316 CEDAR COVE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS
1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046207
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SKILES, JENNIFER STACI
349 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
219 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT 130 CHATTANOOGA, 374213774
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SONTAY-IXMAY, OSCAR
305 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

STALLION, ALEX JAWUN
214 WATER STREET HIXSON, 373434896
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHIL

TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL
613 MAPLE LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS
2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL
2001 S. LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

