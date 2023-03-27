Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, CHRISTOPHER M

1011 GADD RD APT. 607 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ANDREWS, BRIAN AYRES

10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772513

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



ATKINSON, AARON ALONZO

2207 E.

35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMPLE POSSESSIONBROWN, ERICA CHRISTINA2353 COUNTY ROAD 78 PISGAH, 35765Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBUCHANON, JAMOND TYRUK1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTBUCKNER, MATTHEW LEBRON1112 SOUTH LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37320Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BURKE, CAITLYN ODELL6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBUSEMI, VINCENT Z354 INDIAN SPRINGS RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYCARTER, ERIYUAN MESHAY5147 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCOX, JONATHAN ANDREW317A GARDNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDAVENPORT, MICHAEL THOMAS8935 GREY MOUNTAIN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDAVIS, JESSE LEE4109 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDOMESTIC ASSAULTDELGADO-ORTIZ, JUANAge at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDICKERSON, JOSHUA DANIEL1515 COUNTY RD 751 TRENTON, 307524436Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEEVERETT, GABRIELLA ELIZABETH9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTFUSILIER, JALEN325 DEARE ST NEW IBERIE, 70560Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL HOMICIDECRIMINAL HOMICIDEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONGARMANY, AESCHERE V114 CEDAR GLENN LANE #2 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL3003 E 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGOMEZ PEREZ, LUIS GERARDO4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGONZALES GALVES, NEYDER I3607 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072014Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGRIFFITH, R T DYLAN1512 MERRILL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122414Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARPER, GORDON O1019 MEDOW LAKE RD CHATT, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHARRIS, LASHONDA RENEE9209 RIVER OAKS RD HARRISON, 373419597Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHERSTON, DAKOTA JAMES511 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041502Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSHOLLAND, LAMORO LABRON4731 FAIRWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL7139 KANE HOLLOW ROAD MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOWARD, ALAYSION-MALIK RAE1955 WOODLAWN ST SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWHULLENDER, LOGAN TRENT638 NELLIE HEAD RD TUNNEL HILL, 307557416Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKILBOURN, TABITHA C2000 E 23RD ST #279 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKILGORE, BRADLEY WAYNE11708 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLAYNE, RANDY LEE312 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 373431914Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLLOYD, TIMOTHY LEBRON775 CALLAWAY CT CHATTANOOGA, 374210602Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSLOPEZ, ERNESTO312 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOVELADY, STEVEN EUGENE2737 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCMATH, JERRY LEE1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIMOORER, ROLAND EARL1120 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071908Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMOSAPHIR, VIRINDRA320 W HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGODOM, JUSTIN KEON2709 CITICO AV EAPT X4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREIMPROPER PASSINGPENNEY, CHARLES RAY20143 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PolicePOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPRATHER, PATRICK HOWARD44133 BAYVIEW AVE APT# 49305 CLINTON TOWNSHIP CLINTON TOWNSHIP, 48038Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROGERS, ARTIE RANDALL6316 CEDAR COVE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSANDERS, DEIVEON DEARVIS1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046207Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064248Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASKILES, JENNIFER STACI349 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY219 TIMBER KNOLL DR APT 130 CHATTANOOGA, 374213774Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYNO PROOF OF INSURANCESMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSONTAY-IXMAY, OSCAR305 SOUTH MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSSTALLION, ALEX JAWUN214 WATER STREET HIXSON, 373434896Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILTAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE3810 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYUSHER, WILLIAM HENRY4030 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVASQUEZ-PEREZ, ADIEL613 MAPLE LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVELASQUEZ, JEREMIAS2110 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWIGFALL, TERRANCE DANIEL2001 S. LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

