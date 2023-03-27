Latest Headlines

3 Children, 3 Staff Members Killed In School Shooting At Nashville; Female Shooter Shot And Killed By Metro Police

  • Monday, March 27, 2023
Scene at school shooting
Scene at school shooting
photo by Nashville Metropolitan Police Department

Three children and three staff members were shot and killed on Monday morning at a private school in Nashville, authorities said.

The shooter was engaged by several police officers and was killed.

The shooter was described as a female in her teens armed with two assault rifles and a handgun. She entered the school through a side door at 10:13 a.m. and began firing as she went up steps to the second floor. She had been killed by 10:27 a.m.

It happened at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Boulevard. The pre-school-6th grade school has 209 students and 40-50 staff members.

Parents were picking up students from the school at a nearby church after the tragic incident.

The school last year had an active shooter training session.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, said, “As a parent, as an educator, as a human being, I’m grieving today over the tragic murder of children and school staff right here in our community. My heart goes out to the entire Covenant School community and the parents grieving the unimaginable loss of life today.

“We have been in close contact with the MNPD throughout the day, and we are providing whatever support we can to assist in their response. This is a traumatic event for the entire community, and our student support services team will be working to help our students and staff process this situation in the days to come.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, "Chuck and I are heart-broken to hear about the school at Covenant School in Nashville.

"My office is in contact with federal, state and local officials, and we stand ready to assist.

"Thank you to the first responders working on site. Please join us in prayer for those affected."

Senator Bill Haggerty said, "Devastated and heart-broken by the tragic news at Covenant School. I'm grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their heroic actions.

"I am monitoring the situation closely, and my office is in contact with local officials, and available to anyone needing assistance."

Boat Catches Fire At Chickamauga Lock Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/27/2023
Police Blotter: Man Calls Police To Get His Backpack And Jackets From Girlfriend; Woman Says Jesus Has Her Phone
  • 3/27/2023

A man called from an apartment on Wert Street and told police he was in a disorder with his girlfriend. He told police he was done with her and was attempting to leave, but she was refusing to ... more

Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
Red Bank Home Damaged By Fire On Monday Morning
  • 3/27/2023

A home in Red Bank was damaged by fire Monday morning. A resident called 911 reporting the fire at 214 Culver Street. The Red Bank Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within ... more

Tent Shoplifted From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/27/2023

Officers were asked to check the well-being of an individual who appeared to be unresponsive in a vehicle parked at the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The individual, who had been ... more

Walker County Arrest For March 20-26
  • 3/27/2023
  • 3/27/2023
