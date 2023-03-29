Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENTLEY, FRANK

442 WEST 38TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOBBIN, COLETON MICHAEL ROBERT

5315 STATE LINE RD EAST RIDGE, 374123053

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

329 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191523

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)



BUCHANON, GABRIEL EUGENE

1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE

5327 GREENBRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CASTELLANOS, KATHERINE SHAWN

2303 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37304

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (BROWARD CO FLORIDA))



CHECHAKOS, PASEY L

8984 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214437

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL

1058 LINSDALE OOLTEWAH, 373638641

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DANIELS, CHARLES ALLEN

198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DICKEY, ANA A

975 LAWSON ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTEDEGEMAN, CHARLES6012 WENTFORTH AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVANS, MILTON EARL601 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374041515Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEFLETCHER, JENNIFER MELINDA727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE337 LIVEOAK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGILBERT, CALEB ROBERT6387 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METHGRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHAYES, ERIC STEPHEN9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ13761 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, BRITTANY LYNN121 M E ARNOLD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYJOSEY, CEDRIC LEBRON6032 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHEFT OF PROPERTYLE, TYLER V4611 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLONERGAN, DANIEL HENRY252 OAK ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTLONG, JONATHAN H871 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTMADDOX, JERMAINE DEWON2137 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MANGHANE, KEATON2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMARLER, DANNY JEFFREY136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPAYNE, RONNIE LEE1160 BRIAN LN NE CLEVELAND, 373125605Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEARSON, ASHLEY208 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 5 REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT (SIMPLE)POPE, DAVID LEBRON2711 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERALSHAVRNOCH, JOSEPH JAMES3602 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STUDLEY, KORI7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK3929 MANOR RD APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, BOBBY JOE307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT1818 NEWTON ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVOSS, GREGORY ALAN6929 GLOVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEWHITE, JESSICA LYNN7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILSON, CORNELL DON140 GRAYSON CIRCLE DAYTON, 37338Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

Here are the mug shots:

