Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENTLEY, FRANK
442 WEST 38TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOBBIN, COLETON MICHAEL ROBERT
5315 STATE LINE RD EAST RIDGE, 374123053
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
329 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191523
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BUCHANON, GABRIEL EUGENE
1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
5327 GREENBRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASTELLANOS, KATHERINE SHAWN
2303 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37304
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (BROWARD CO FLORIDA))
CHECHAKOS, PASEY L
8984 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214437
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
1058 LINSDALE OOLTEWAH, 373638641
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, CHARLES ALLEN
198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DICKEY, ANA A
975 LAWSON ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EDEGEMAN, CHARLES
6012 WENTFORTH AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVANS, MILTON EARL
601 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374041515
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FLETCHER, JENNIFER MELINDA
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE
337 LIVEOAK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT
6387 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH
GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAYES, ERIC STEPHEN
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ
13761 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, BRITTANY LYNN
121 M E ARNOLD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
JOSEY, CEDRIC LEBRON
6032 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LE, TYLER V
4611 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONERGAN, DANIEL HENRY
252 OAK ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LONG, JONATHAN H
871 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
MADDOX, JERMAINE DEWON
2137 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MANGHANE, KEATON
2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
1160 BRIAN LN NE CLEVELAND, 373125605
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEARSON, ASHLEY
208 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 5 REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
POPE, DAVID LEBRON
2711 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
SHAVRNOCH, JOSEPH JAMES
3602 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STUDLEY, KORI
7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
3929 MANOR RD APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
1818 NEWTON ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
6929 GLOVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
WHITE, JESSICA LYNN
7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, CORNELL DON
140 GRAYSON CIRCLE DAYTON, 37338
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLISON, WALTER JR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/29/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|BENTLEY, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|BUCHANON, GABRIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|CASTELLANOS, KATHERINE SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (BROWARD CO FLORIDA))
|CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|DICKEY, ANA A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
|DRAKE, ERIK LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|EDEGEMAN, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FENTANYL
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|EVANS, MILTON EARL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|FLETCHER, JENNIFER MELINDA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|JONES, BRITTANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|LE, TYLER V
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|LONERGAN, DANIEL HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/05/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|MADDOX, JERMAINE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|MCCLENDON, JOSEPH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|MILLER-SEALE, MICHAEL HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|PEARSON, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|POPE, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|ROBINSON, JAZMINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|SHAVRNOCH, JOSEPH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|SMITH, ANDREW FELTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|STITCHER, JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
|TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/13/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|WHITE, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|WILSON, CORNELL DON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
