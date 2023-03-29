Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENTLEY, FRANK 
442 WEST 38TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOBBIN, COLETON MICHAEL ROBERT 
5315 STATE LINE RD EAST RIDGE, 374123053 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL 
329 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191523 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

BUCHANON, GABRIEL EUGENE 
1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE 
5327 GREENBRIAR ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAMPBELL, DONNIE CARLOS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTELLANOS, KATHERINE SHAWN 
2303 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37304 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (BROWARD CO FLORIDA))

CHECHAKOS, PASEY L 
8984 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214437 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL 
1058 LINSDALE OOLTEWAH, 373638641 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, CHARLES ALLEN 
198 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DICKEY, ANA A 
975 LAWSON ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EDEGEMAN, CHARLES 
6012 WENTFORTH AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVANS, MILTON EARL 
601 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374041515 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FLETCHER, JENNIFER MELINDA 
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE 
337 LIVEOAK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT 
6387 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF METH

GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE 
123 MILLER STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAYES, ERIC STEPHEN 
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ 
13761 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, BRITTANY LYNN 
121 M E ARNOLD CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

JOSEY, CEDRIC LEBRON 
6032 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE 
3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LE, TYLER V 
4611 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LONERGAN, DANIEL HENRY 
252 OAK ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LONG, JONATHAN H 
871 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

MADDOX, JERMAINE DEWON 
2137 ELENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MANGHANE, KEATON 
2703 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY 
136 RILEY SHAVER LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PAYNE, RONNIE LEE 
1160 BRIAN LN NE CLEVELAND, 373125605 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEARSON, ASHLEY 
208 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 5 REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

POPE, DAVID LEBRON 
2711 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL

SHAVRNOCH, JOSEPH JAMES 
3602 PREMIUM DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STUDLEY, KORI 
7930 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK 
3929 MANOR RD APT 159 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, BOBBY JOE 
307 HILLSVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT 
1818 NEWTON ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VOSS, GREGORY ALAN 
6929 GLOVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

WHITE, JESSICA LYNN 
7509 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, CORNELL DON 
140 GRAYSON CIRCLE DAYTON, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

Here are the mug shots:

ALLISON, WALTER JR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/29/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
BENTLEY, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/21/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
BUCHANON, GABRIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTELLANOS, KATHERINE SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (BROWARD CO FLORIDA))
CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/24/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DICKEY, ANA A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/03/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOBBS, JOHN WILEY
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
DRAKE, ERIK LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/29/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDEGEMAN, CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FENTANYL
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVANS, MILTON EARL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FLETCHER, JENNIFER MELINDA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/07/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLOWERS, DAVIN BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, ALLEN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HUGHES, JAYMNE CAREZZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, BRITTANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LE, TYLER V
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONERGAN, DANIEL HENRY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/05/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MADDOX, JERMAINE DEWON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MCCLENDON, JOSEPH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MILLER-SEALE, MICHAEL HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
PAYNE, RONNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/28/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEARSON, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
POPE, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
ROBINSON, JAZMINE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHAVRNOCH, JOSEPH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ANDREW FELTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STITCHER, JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SWANSON, CHRISTOPHER ERICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TONEY, HALLESTON LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 08/13/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VOSS, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/31/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
WHITE, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILSON, CORNELL DON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/31/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/28/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT




