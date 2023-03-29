Traffic Stop Results In Arrest For Possession Of LSD - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 10400 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with being in possession of LSD.

A traffic stop for speeding in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

Officers stood by to keep the peace in the 5100 block of Chestnutt Creek Road while an individual retrieved some belongings from a residence.

An unknown 911 call came in from the Hills Parc apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergency was found.

A traffic stop in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road resulted in a vehicle occupant being charged with possession of illegal narcotics in a school zone.

Officers responded to the Apison Crossing plaza at Four Corners for a possible drug overdose. Contact was made with two individuals in a vehicle. Both were conscious and alert. After further investigation the driver was arrested for DUI and possession of methamphetamines. The passenger was also arrested for possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.

An individual reported that a vehicle had followed them from the campus of Southern Adventist University to the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex. An officer checked the area but did not locate the suspicious vehicle.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by checking the 5200 block of Branston Road for suspicious persons in hoodies walking around the area. No one was located.

Officers noticed an individual was slumped over in vehicle at a gas pump at the Circle K, located at 5020 Little Debbie Parkway. Contact was made and the driver stated that they had a headache and was resting. The individual did not appear to be intoxicated.