Firefighters Work Brush Fire Near Soddy Daisy Tuesday Evening

Fire agencies and Tennessee Forestry fought a brush fire on the side of the mountain near Soddy Daisy Tuesday evening.

At 5:45 p.m., a homeowner at 2612 Leggett Road reported a fire on the bluff near Soddy Daisy. The Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded and requested the Tennessee Forestry to respond to the scene. Sale Creek fire officials reported no structure endangerment.

There were three to four acres burning on the side of the bluff. Tennessee Forestry and firefighters worked to control the fire with creating fire breaks.

A mutual aid response was requested for an additional water tanker to the scene. Flat Top VFD responded to assist with the brush fire.