Chief Of Staff At Erlanger's Murphy, N.C., Hospital Arrested On 16 Felony Counts

  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The chief of staff at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C., has been charged with 16 felonies including human trafficking and sexual offenses.

A Cherokee County grand jury issued indictments charging Dr. Thomas Vann Clayton, 66, with 16 felonies.
 
He was charged with three counts of human trafficking, four counts of first-degree forcible sexual offense, and nine counts of sexual contact or penetration under pretext of medical treatment.
 
A Superior Court judge ordered Clayton to be held on a $1 million secured bond.
