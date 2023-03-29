Chief Of Staff At Erlanger's Murphy, N.C., Hospital Arrested On 16 Felony Counts

The chief of staff at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C., has been charged with 16 felonies including human trafficking and sexual offenses.
A Cherokee County grand jury issued indictments charging Dr. Thomas Vann Clayton, 66, with 16 felonies.
He was charged with three counts of human trafficking, four counts of first-degree forcible sexual offense, and nine counts of sexual contact or penetration under pretext of medical treatment.
A Superior Court judge ordered Clayton to be held on a $1 million secured bond.