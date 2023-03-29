New Push Underway To Move Level Requiring County Competitive Bids To $50,000

A new push is underway to move the level of required competitive bids in county government from $25,000 to $50,000.

The County Commission has previously voted down the measure, with some commissioners saying they need to continue to vote on and scrutinize amounts over $25,000.

Others say the requirement bogs down projects and sometimes leaves the county with only a sole bidder.

A new vote will be held next Wednesday.

Commissioner David Sharpe called the move "a slippery slope" and indicated he would make an amendment that it be raised to $40,000 instead of $50,000.

Commissioner Ken Smith, who is also on the City Council, said the change was made successfully at the city.

Commissioner Jeff Eversole said commissioners should "trust our administrators. He said it would allow county purchasing to be more nimble.

Commissioner Joe Graham said he is opposed, saying the commission needs to keep a close eye on purchases - saying that could be one factor in leading to an eventual tax increase.

