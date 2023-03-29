Latest Headlines

Another Storm Front Due To Pass Through Chattanooga This Weekend

  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Just a week after powerful winds caused millions of dollars in damages for EPB and shut down power for thousands, another storm front is due this weekend.

The National Weather Service said, "A strong system will affect the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians Friday night into Saturday.

"Strong to severe storms may impact the area Friday night with damaging winds as the main concern.

"Besides the storms, windy conditions are likely for the area Friday night and Saturday, with the strongest winds expected over the higher elevations and foothills."

Chattanooga firefighters fought a fire at a business on Highway 153 Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., Red Shift companies were called to the Smoothie King in Hixson after Hamilton County ... more

County officials said a roof restoration for the Juvenile Court building on E. Third Street will cost $806,811. The work will be by Weatherproofing Technologies. John Agan, county director ... more

A new push is underway to move the level of required competitive bids in county government from $25,000 to $50,000. The County Commission has previously voted down the measure, with some commissioners ... more

