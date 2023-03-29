Another Storm Front Due To Pass Through Chattanooga This Weekend

Just a week after powerful winds caused millions of dollars in damages for EPB and shut down power for thousands, another storm front is due this weekend.

The National Weather Service said, "A strong system will affect the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians Friday night into Saturday.

"Strong to severe storms may impact the area Friday night with damaging winds as the main concern.

"Besides the storms, windy conditions are likely for the area Friday night and Saturday, with the strongest winds expected over the higher elevations and foothills."