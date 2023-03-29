McLemore Might Construct Employee Housing As Hotel Construction Reaches 65% Mark

A new hotel/conference center at McLemore on Lookout Mountain is "on schedule" and management is turning its attention to securing the large number of workers necessary for the major operation.

Officials said one option under consideration is constructing employee housing at the site that is south of the Trenton-LaFayette Highway (136).

Officials said, “We’re pleased to share that the Cloudland, A Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, is right on schedule with construction. We’re at 65 percent completion and we are looking forward to welcoming guests in early 2024.”

Leaders said, "The success of McLemore has come from the hiring of the best people to serve guests. With the opening of Cloudland and continued growth of McLemore, the management team intends to continue looking at every option for recruiting and retaining the best hospitality professionals. One of those possibilities includes looking at employee housing options.

“At McLemore, we strive to provide great experiences for our guests. As a key employer in the area, our goal is the same for those we employ. We know that to recruit and retain the best in the industry, there must be a great experience and working environment for them and that’s exactly what we are prepared to offer.”

The 245-room lodge, conference center and spa lies along the eastern edge of Lookout Mountain. A second golf course is also under construction.