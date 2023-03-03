Police Blotter: Drinking Man Can’t Remember How He Ended Up In Stranger’s Car; Firearm Found In Hotel Room

A woman at 1817 Broad St. told police she and her friend returned to her friend’s car, a black Ford Fusion, and found a man sitting in the car. The two women asked the man to get out of the car and leave. He continued to sit in the car while she called 911. The man got out of the vehicle but remained on scene. The woman told police she didn’t want to press charges, she just wanted the man to leave. Police spoke to the man who said he was drinking at Whiskey Cowgirl then woke up in the vehicle. The man said he didn’t remember how he ended up in the car. The man gave police his wife’s phone number. Police spoke with his wife on the phone and she agreed to pick her husband up. The man left with his wife when she arrived.

* * *

An officer attempted to stop a car on Jersey Pike and it fled. The officer saw a young black male enter the driver seat who appeared to be around 6 foot and had a thin build. He was wearing a red puffy jacket, light colored jeans and had a white bandanna in his back pocket. The officer didn’t get a look at his face as he entered the vehicle. Apartment staff were notified and will alert police if they think of a possible suspect. The officer contacted Enterprise about the vehicle and they said a woman rented the car. They gave the officer a phone number for her and an address at an apartment on Greendale Way. The officer also found a second phone number and address for her. The officer attempted to call her and she answered the phone and then hung up after the officer asked about the car.

* * *

A woman on Shawnee Trail told police someone fraudulently spent $1,100 from her EBT card.

* * *

A woman on Williams Street told police she saw a large dent on the front passenger side door of her white Honda HR-V. She has no idea how damage was done to her vehicle. An officer saw the car was parked on the side of the road with the damage occurring to the side of the vehicle which was facing the narrow sidewalk. The officer determined due to her statement and the position the vehicle was parked, the damage could not have occurred from a vehicle.

* * *

Police were asked to check on a residence on S. Lovell Avenue. As police were walking around the residence, the window on the back door appeared to have been broken. There were no other signs of entry and nothing appeared to have been taken. Police checked the residence to make sure no one was inside and it was secured.

* * *

Police noticed an abandoned Mercury SLP parked behind the Walgreens at 4542 Hwy. 58. Walgreens employees told dispatch they saw a possible kid in the vehicle before it was abandoned. Police ran the tag through info channel and tried to contact the owner of the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. Police spoke with the Walgreens manager and explained the vehicle is on their property and can have it towed if deemed necessary.

* * *

A man was seen ticket switching at self-checkout at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. He was able to get outside to his vehicle and leave the area before he could be intercepted. It is unknown how much was stolen, but the purchase price was around $20. He has been entered in Walmart's system and at this time Walmart is not choosing to pursue charges.

* * *

Police were called to Glass Street where a woman said a man was refusing to leave the residence. Police spoke with both people and the man agreed to leave after packing a bag of his clothes. He left without incident.

* * *

A couple on Chestnut Street were arguing in a parking lot. They told police the disorder was about the man removing his belongings from the woman’s apartment. After speaking to police, both agreed for the man to return on a later date to gather his belongings.

* * *

An employee at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at 440 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. told police a hotel guest had left a firearm. Police spoke with the man who had occupied the room and he said he didn’t want to leave his firearm in his truck and brought it up to his hotel room and forgot it. The firearm was transported to the Chattanooga Police Property Division.