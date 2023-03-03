110th Anniversary Of The Women’s Suffrage March Cancelled Due To Anticipated Inclement Weather

After closely monitoring the forecast, organizers of the 110th Anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage March have made the decision to cancel the march originally scheduled today at noon in downtown Chattanooga.

“The safety and well-being of attendees and our volunteers are our top priority and that’s why we made the decision to cancel this celebratory event,” said Amy R. Davis, president of the Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “As we celebrate the 110th anniversary of women’s suffrage, we encourage women to honor the legacies and achievements of those who paved the way for us by engaging in civil society and voting in local, state, and presidential elections.”

