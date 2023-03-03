Teenage Girl Identified As Suspect After Fight Breaks Out Thursday Night After Brainerd/Tyner Basketball Game

A girl, 16, was identified as a suspect Thursday night after a fight broke out among teenage girls after the Brainerd versus Tyner basketball game.

Police were alerted to a group of girls fighting at the entrance of the gymnasium.

An officer was able to separate some of the involved parties in the fight; however, two continued despite his commands to stop. The officer deployed his taser on a girl actively aggressing toward another and was able to detain her immediately thereafter.

Others immediately left the scene after hearing the taser and were unable to be located.

Due to the active scene, the child was turned over to her mother; however, attachments will be sought for the observed criminal behavior.

Police are investigating the incident to determine who the other involved parties are and charges are pending further investigation.