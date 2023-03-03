Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Thursday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Proclamation Honoring John R. Taylor, Sr. By Councilman Isiah Hester

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, to add new definitions for absentee and Homestay rentals, create an appeals process by an Administrative Hearing Officer for absentee applicant disputes and by the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board for Homestay applicants, creating the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board, and establishing density and distance restrictions for short-term rental units within the Short-Term Vacation Rental District in new Sections 11-510 through 11-526.

(Sponsored by Councilpersons Hill and Henderson) (Version 18)PLANNINGb. 2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Planning Version #2)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: WASTEWATERa. MR-2022-0225 Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, beginning at a point along said easement 163 feet north of MH# S156A034 thence continuing northwest along said easement 105.41 fee to a point, Tax Map Nos. 156A-F-002, 028, and 029. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Jackie Simpson to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 6 (Bushtown-Glenwood), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2025. (District 9)b. A resolution confirming the appointment of Jon Jon Wesolowski to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 6 (Bushtown-Glenwood), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2024. (District 9)c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Quintin Howard to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 7 (Dodson), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2025. (District 9)d. A resolution confirming the appointment of Matt Adams to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 7 (Dodson), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2024. (District 9)e. A resolution authorizing partial forgiveness of wage overpayment due to discrepancies in position seniority dates during the implementation of the Gallagher pay study market adjustments and authorizing the Mayor or his designee to waive other employees using the same guidelines in the event an audit reveals any additional employees who received overpayment from this same issue. (Added with permission by Chairman Ledford) (Sponsored by Councilpersons Smith and Coonrod)MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Richard Beeland as the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development. (Added with permission by Chairman Ledford)PARKS & OUTDOORSg. A resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Kiwanis Youth Foundation, Inc. regarding the inclusive playground project at Jack Benson Heritage Park. (District 4)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).3. Special Presentation.PUBLIC HEARINGAnnexation - TP Chattanooga Property, LLC 5619 Clark Road, Harrison, TN 373414. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: WASTEWATERa. MR-2022-0225 Michael Kenner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, beginning at a point along said easement 163 feet north of MH# S156A034 thence continuing northwest along said easement 105.41 fee to a point, Tax Map Nos. 156A-F-002, 028, and 029. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater)6. Ordinances - First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts, ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory thereof, pursuant to the provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee (Home Rule Amendment), Title 5.3 and 5.15, to establish the time of elections and to create term limits.PLANNINGb. 2023-0026 Grant Ellis (R-5 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 335 Browns Ferry Road, from R-5 Residential Zone to R-3MD Moderate Density Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2023-0022 EA Homes, LP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7671 Goodwin Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0022 EA Homes, LP (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 7671 Goodwin Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2023-0020 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7368, 7376, 7384, and 7390 Old Cleveland Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2023-0011 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5103 Central Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)2023-0011 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5103 Central Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2023-0019 Sansbury Melton, Ltd. (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1414 East 49th Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff) (Applicant Version)g. 2023-0024 1211 5th MU, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1601 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022), subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0024 1211 5th MU, LLC (UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1601 South Holtzclaw Avenue, from UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (pre 8/30/2022) to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone (post 8/30/2022). (Applicant Version)h. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 13, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, Section 38-188, Minimum Yard and Landscaping Requirements; Maintenance of Visibility at Access Points; relations of Yards to Turnout and Merging Lanes, and Division 29, Off-Street Parking and Loading Space Requirements, Section 38-472, General Regulations by amending Table 1700 Multi-Family Units. (Deferred from 02-28-2023)7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Linda Kirk to the South Region Community Advisory Committee for District 7, with a term beginning on March 15, 2023, and ending on March 15, 2025. (District 7)b. A resolution confirming the appointment of De'Jha Billingsley to the South Region Community Advisory Committee for District 7, with a term beginning on March 15, 2023, and ending on March 15, 2025. (District 7)c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Neda Long to the South Region Community Advisory Committee for District 7, with a term beginning on March 15, 2023, and ending on March 15, 2024. (District 7)FINANCEd. A resolution consenting to the execution and delivery by the Industrial Development Board of the City of Chattanooga of certain documents providing for the release of a portion of Debt Service Reserve Account monies of the Industrial Development Board in connection with the Industrial Development Board’s Chattanooga Lease Rental Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018A (tax-exempt) and Chattanooga Lease Rental Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2018C (taxable); directing the Trustee for such bonds to enter into certain documents in connection therewith and authorizing certain actions related thereto.LEGALe. A resolution adopting a written report of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency Staff regarding the reasonableness of the scope of services to be provided and the timing of such services, as required by T.C.A. § 6-51-102(b) for TP Chattanooga Property, LLC, 5619 Clark Road, Tax Map and Parcel No. 121A-E-004. (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)f. A resolution adopting a Plan of Services and extending the corporate limits of the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee, by annexing certain territory contiguous to the present corporate limits of said City, being Tax Map No. 121A-E-004 to this resolution pursuant to T.C.A. § 6-51-104 located in Hamilton County, Tennessee, owned by TP Chattanooga Property LLC, being more fully described herein.PLANNINGg. 2023-0023 EA Homes, LP (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for property located at 7671 Goodwin Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)PUBLIC WORKSTransportationh. A resolution authorizing the payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the City’s 20% share of estimated construction expenses on the Hamilton Place Boulevard Modification Project No. T-18-009, in the amount of $1,473,642.00. (District 4)i. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to award Contract No. T-21-001, Brainerd Road Sidewalks, to Integrated Properties, LLC for the contract amount of $1,395,722.87, as shown in the attached bid schedule, with a contingency in the amount of $139,572.29, for a total amount of $1,535,295.16. (District 6)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.