Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|
|BAKER, EVAN M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/06/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BELL, IWALKER
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/09/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BLOCKER, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/26/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|COCHRAN, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAY, JAMES RANDY
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 01/10/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|FOSTER, WILLIAM JAMES
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 02/14/1962
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILL, CAITLIN ANNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- THEFT OVER $1,000
|
|GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|GUFFEY, BRENDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/15/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/02/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KEYES, SELENA M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/19/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAYHUE, JAYDA ONTEAYA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/30/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPENDED ,
|
|MCKINNEY, MILLINA SUE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MELLEIN, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MITCHELL, PAUL MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/07/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICHOLS, TERRY D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OVERTON, DESHATANE C
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|UPTAIN, ALAN REID
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED MURDER
- ATTEMPTED MURDER
|
|WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITT, ANGELA C
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, KENTRELL DEVAUN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/29/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|