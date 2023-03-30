Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, WALTER JR 
438 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

BAKER, EVAN M 
149 ACORN OAKS CIR APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BELL, IWALKER 
1510 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART 
2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON 
4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE 
4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102138 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY 
3302 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAY, JAMES RANDY 
311 AIKEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRAKE, ERIK LAJUAN 
208 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD 
10339 WALDEN ST APT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER 
156 STEELE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN 
3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GILL, CAITLIN ANNE 
1001 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OVER $1,000

GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE 
2120 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042219 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON 
1330 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

HEARD, AMBER LEANN 
181 HOPE COURT DAYTON, 37324 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE 
9151 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

JAMES, KING ALLAH 
2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062505 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON 
2014 ANDERSON AVE Chattanooga, 374044411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KEYES, SELENA M 
8600 BERKLEY LANE LAKESITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA 
3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT

MAYHUE, JAYDA ONTEAYA 
915 S SEMIONOLE APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPENDED ,

MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE 
1640 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MCCLENDON, JOSEPH LAMAR 
6414 EDGMON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212306 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS J 
30 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113535 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MILLER-SEALE, MICHAEL HUNTER 
170 BELLEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 373237572 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

MITCHELL, PAUL MICHAEL 
307 LINER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NICHOLS, TERRY D 
1405 CAROSELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OVERTON, DESHATANE C 
1257 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY

PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL 
207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH 
3823 OWEDA TERRACE RED BANK, 374154022 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POOLE, CURTIS KEITH 
1919 GENES LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POTTER, RICHARD JERRY 
3041 NEW HARMONY WAY PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PRESLEY, CHARLES RAY 
8543 STACK ROCK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROBINSON, JAZMINE 
829 WOODMORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY 
1209 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SMITH, ANDREW FELTON 
8637 TRADE WIND CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
911 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

STITCHER, JORDAN 
7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WHITT, ANGELA C 
8736 TRADEWIN OLETWEAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT 
1118 WEST MIDVILLE REDBANK, 374051342 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN 
7663 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

