Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, WALTER JR

438 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS



BAKER, EVAN M

149 ACORN OAKS CIR APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BELL, IWALKER

1510 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART

2350 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARPENTER, STEVEN JASON

4424 PAULA LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



CHAPMAN, SPENCER ALEXANDER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374102138

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CRUTCHER, KARI MARSHAY

3302 PROVENCE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAY, JAMES RANDY

311 AIKEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DRAKE, ERIK LAJUAN

208 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DUCKETT, BRIAN RICHARD

10339 WALDEN ST APT 3 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DYE, ZACHARY HUNTER

156 STEELE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIFFORD, CHRISTY LYNN

3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GILL, CAITLIN ANNE

1001 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OVER $1,000



GLOVER, EUGENE AIREESE

2120 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042219

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FIRST DEGREE MURDER



GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

3021 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON

1330 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



HEARD, AMBER LEANN

181 HOPE COURT DAYTON, 37324

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



HOLLAND, JAMIE LEE

9151 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



JAMES, KING ALLAH

2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062505

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON

2014 ANDERSON AVE Chattanooga, 374044411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KEYES, SELENA M

8600 BERKLEY LANE LAKESITE, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA

3585 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT



MAYHUE, JAYDA ONTEAYA

915 S SEMIONOLE APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED ,SUSPENDED ,



MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE

1640 KEEBLE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MCCLENDON, JOSEPH LAMAR

6414 EDGMON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212306

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCWHORTER, DEMARCUS J

30 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113535

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



MILLER-SEALE, MICHAEL HUNTER

170 BELLEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 373237572

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING



MITCHELL, PAUL MICHAEL

307 LINER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



NICHOLS, TERRY D

1405 CAROSELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OVERTON, DESHATANE C

1257 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY



PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL

207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING



PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH

3823 OWEDA TERRACE RED BANK, 374154022

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



POOLE, CURTIS KEITH

1919 GENES LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



POTTER, RICHARD JERRY

3041 NEW HARMONY WAY PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PRESLEY, CHARLES RAY

8543 STACK ROCK LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ROBINSON, JAZMINE

829 WOODMORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SIMS, KEOSHIA JANAY

1209 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMITH, ANDREW FELTON

8637 TRADE WIND CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, JUSTIN MICHAEL

911 KENNY WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)



STITCHER, JORDAN

7600 MEADOW STREAM LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



WHITT, ANGELA C

8736 TRADEWIN OLETWEAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT

1118 WEST MIDVILLE REDBANK, 374051342

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN

7663 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots: