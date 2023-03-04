EPB Working To Restore Power For 5,490 Customers

EPB crews worked overnight restoring power to about 6,000 customers after a storm front Friday afternoon and continuing high winds through the night damaged hundreds of power lines and other electric infrastructure across the Chattanooga area.

To complete repairs as quickly as possible, EPB is deploying more than 500 utility workers today including both local crews and those from other areas. Officials said, "We continue to work as quickly as possible around the clock to reach full restoration, but the damage is significant and widespread. As a result, we expect repair efforts to continue through the weekend."



As of 4:30 a.m., 5,490 customers remain without power.



The best way to report and monitor outages is the myEPB app available for free download with links available at EPB.com.



Important warning: Stay away from downed power lines and poles and report them by calling EPB at 423-648-1372.

