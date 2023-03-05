Latest Headlines

Win A Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com

  • Sunday, March 5, 2023

Win a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com.

The others are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

Cost for each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Those who want the books mailed to them can send $40 to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.

It is planned to issue a companion volume to Chattanooga in Old Photos later this year.

More Old Chattanooga Photos will include chapters on houses, businesses, industries, Bluff View, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, North Chattanooga, St. Elmo, Lookout Mountain, Walden's Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe, people and trains and streetcars.

Please enter the contest only once. Multiple entries will be removed.

