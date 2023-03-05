Local Woman Involved In Meth Ring Gets 87-Month Sentence

A local woman involved in a meth ring has been sentenced to serve 87 months in federal prison.

Lisa Woods appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On May 26, 2021, law enforcement used a confidential informant to buy an ounce of meth from Connie McGuire at her home in Rossville. A DEA special agent, pretending to be a customer of the informant, called and asked if he could get five ounces of meth.

Agents said Ms. McGuire said she could get it from Lisa Woods, who was then at Jasper, Tn.

Ms. Woods arrived at the McGuire residence and counted out five ounces of meth on a digital scale. She was paid $2,250 cash, it was stated.