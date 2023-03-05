Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUSTIN, RODEMILDO ADRIAN
4520 DELASHIMIT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAILEY, COREY DEON
1819 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
BAILEY, ROBBIE Y
3504 E CREST DR Chattanooga, 374064443
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
BOLSTON, DAVID CAROUSE
157 YESTER OAKS DR APT 8 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BRANDON, AVERY JAYE
9295 BROAD LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BREWER, MITCHELL PHILIP
2841 HARRISON PK CLEVELAND, 00000
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRIDGEMAN, JOHCELYN L
631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURTON, PAUL EUGENE
253 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE
727 E 11TH ST/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE R
11229 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EASTERWOOD, CAMILLIA M
4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GROSS, MICHAEL RAY
114 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 373739718
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
3915 ARKRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOLLEY, KRISTA L
7804 JOLLEY WAY Chattanooga, 374214854
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEMP, BRIDGET C
13303 LOSSIE TRL SODDY DAISY, 37397
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOWERY, TRACY LYNN
1410 WEST 46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETERS, SETH EDWARD
5322 CLEMONS ROAD, APT. 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PRINCE, STEPHEN CHRISTIAN
282 TIMBERLAND TRL RINGGOLD, 307364555
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REIBELING, DONALD RAY
315 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE
6574 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, 374213703
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE
1550 EAST STATE LINE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE
506 EXPLORER ST DOTHAN,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
902 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONT, SUBSTANCE)
WALDROP, DANIEL LEE
6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METH FO
WALKER, LEON MANNIE
1718 CUMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
