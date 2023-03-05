Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN, RODEMILDO ADRIAN

4520 DELASHIMIT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BAILEY, COREY DEON

1819 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON



BAILEY, ROBBIE Y

3504 E CREST DR Chattanooga, 374064443

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



BOLSTON, DAVID CAROUSE

157 YESTER OAKS DR APT 8 LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



BRANDON, AVERY JAYE

9295 BROAD LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BREWER, MITCHELL PHILIP2841 HARRISON PK CLEVELAND, 00000Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BRIDGEMAN, JOHCELYN L631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARBURTON, PAUL EUGENE253 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE727 E 11TH ST/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE R11229 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEASTERWOOD, CAMILLIA M4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GROSS, MICHAEL RAY114 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 373739718Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN3915 ARKRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 37351Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOLLEY, KRISTA L7804 JOLLEY WAY Chattanooga, 374214854Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KEMP, BRIDGET C13303 LOSSIE TRL SODDY DAISY, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOWERY, TRACY LYNN1410 WEST 46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETERS, SETH EDWARD5322 CLEMONS ROAD, APT. 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPRINCE, STEPHEN CHRISTIAN282 TIMBERLAND TRL RINGGOLD, 307364555Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREIBELING, DONALD RAY315 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE6574 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, 374213703Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSTEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE1550 EAST STATE LINE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE506 EXPLORER ST DOTHAN,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER902 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONT, SUBSTANCE)WALDROP, DANIEL LEE6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METH FOWALKER, LEON MANNIE1718 CUMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

Here are the mug shots: