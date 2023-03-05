Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN, RODEMILDO ADRIAN 
4520 DELASHIMIT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BAILEY, COREY DEON 
1819 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

BAILEY, ROBBIE Y 
3504 E CREST DR Chattanooga, 374064443 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

BOLSTON, DAVID CAROUSE 
157 YESTER OAKS DR APT 8 LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

BRANDON, AVERY JAYE 
9295 BROAD LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BREWER, MITCHELL PHILIP 
2841 HARRISON PK CLEVELAND, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIDGEMAN, JOHCELYN L 
631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURTON, PAUL EUGENE 
253 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN 
4905 ORCHARD DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)

DOIGE-CLARK, BRENDA JOYCE 
727 E 11TH ST/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE R 
11229 HIXSON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EASTERWOOD, CAMILLIA M 
4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS 
8535 BLUEBERRY LN OOLTEWAH, 373639278 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GROSS, MICHAEL RAY 
114 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 373739718 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN 
3915 ARKRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOLLEY, KRISTA L 
7804 JOLLEY WAY Chattanooga, 374214854 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEMP, BRIDGET C 
13303 LOSSIE TRL SODDY DAISY, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOWERY, TRACY LYNN 
1410 WEST 46TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETERS, SETH EDWARD 
5322 CLEMONS ROAD, APT. 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PRINCE, STEPHEN CHRISTIAN 
282 TIMBERLAND TRL RINGGOLD, 307364555 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REIBELING, DONALD RAY 
315 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE 
6574 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, 374213703 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE 
1550 EAST STATE LINE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE 
506 EXPLORER ST DOTHAN, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STROZAK, WILLIAM ALEXANDER 
902 VALLEYWOOD DR HIXSON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONT, SUBSTANCE)

WALDROP, DANIEL LEE 
6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METH FO

WALKER, LEON MANNIE 
1718 CUMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, COREY DEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
BAILEY, ROBBIE Y
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/20/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
BLACKSTOCK, AUBREY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/13/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOLSTON, DAVID CAROUSE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/22/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
BRANDON, AVERY JAYE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BREWER, MITCHELL PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/07/1968
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTON, PAUL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE R
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EASTERWOOD, CAMILLIA M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/13/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GONZALEZ, ALFREDO SOBALA
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/03/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GRAY, ZANE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GROSS, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOLLEY, KRISTA L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEMP, BRIDGET C
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOWERY, TRACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PETERS, SETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/22/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REIBELING, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/04/1981
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHAW, DERRICK ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SPANN, TREASURE LACHARITY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/12/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALDROP, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METH FO
WALKER, LEON MANNIE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/08/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY


