Latest Headlines

Lee Men Fall In Overtime In Gulf South Semifinals

  • Sunday, March 5, 2023
In a rugged defensive battle the University of West Alabama pulled down 15 offensive rebounds and defeated the Lee University men 78-73 (OT) in the semifinal round of the Gulf South Conference Championship on Saturday evening at the Pete Hanna Center. The 2nd-seeded Tigers advance to face 4th-seeded West Georgia, an upset winner over top-seeded Alabama Huntsville earlier on Saturday.

Lee stands at 20-7 overall and will await the South Region pairings next week. West Alabama improved to 25-5.


The Flames shot 54% (14-of-26) in the opening half and enjoyed a 36-28 advantage. They also came out firing from beyond the arc, knocking down 5-of-11 triples (45%). That all changed in the second stanza where Lee made just 27% (7-of-24) shots from the field and was able to hit on 2-of-10 triples. The Tigers took advantage, making 45% overall (13-of-29) in the second half and marched to the charity stripe 20 times and connected on 18.

West Alabama only led a couple of times in regulation play but fought back to tie the contest at 61 to send the contest to an extra five minutes. Justin Allison played the role of hero for the Tigers, knocking down three key 3-pointers and hitting 6-of-6 free throws. The guard finished with a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kuran Gardner also was a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe and led UWA with 21 points. Shardarrion Allen rounded out the double-figure scoring with 16 points.

Head Coach Bubba Smith was proud of the effort in the loss. "The margins are so small in these games. They fought their tales off today. But we got stops on the defensive end and couldn’t corral the ball. The guys competed so hard yet we couldn’t make the plays when we needed them. PJay had a great shot at the end of regulation and it just fell off the rim.The fight for the team has been awesome and hopefully we got another shot in Florida next week.

The Flames were led by Beyuan Hendricks who tallied 18 points and fought for 9 rebounds. Michael McGuirk had 15 points and 6 boards while Jayce Willingham totaled 12 points. The Flames shot 46% from the field (26-of-47) and made 8-of-22 triples (36%). They went to the free-throw line 16 times in the rugged battle and made 13. The Tigers won the rebounding battle 41-36. While Lee was guilty of 17 turnovers, they had just 9 assists. On the other hand, UWA had 15 assists compared to 9 floor mistakes.
Latest Headlines
Late Power Surge Lifts #2/3 Vols To 7-2 Victory Over Zags
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Chattanooga Softball Wins Two At Red And Black Classic
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Lee Men Fall In Overtime In Gulf South Semifinals
Lee Men Fall In Overtime In Gulf South Semifinals
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Power Still Out To 1,200 Households As Of Sunday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2023
#12 Vols Come Up Short Despite Vescovi’s 21
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Lady Vols Take Dramatic Win Over 4/3 LSU, Advance To SEC Championship
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Sports
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023

Sunday March 5 UTC Women vs. Wofford in the SoCon Tournament Championship. Noon. ESPN+ Tennessee Baseball Vs. Gonzaga 1 p.m. SEC Network+ Lady Vols vs. #1 South Carolina in the SEC Championship ... more

Late Power Surge Lifts #2/3 Vols To 7-2 Victory Over Zags
  • 3/5/2023

No. 2/3 Tennessee used a late power surge to battle back from an early deficit and claim the weekend series with a 7-2 victory over Gonzaga in front of a capacity crowd of 5,037 on Saturday night ... more

Chattanooga Softball Wins Two At Red And Black Classic
  • 3/5/2023

Chattanooga came away with a pair of victories Saturday at the Red and Black Classic hosted by Gardner-Webb. The Mocs held off host Gardner-Webb for a 3-2 win in the first game. Presley Williamson ... more

Sports
Lee Men Fall In Overtime In Gulf South Semifinals
Lee Men Fall In Overtime In Gulf South Semifinals
  • 3/5/2023
#12 Vols Come Up Short Despite Vescovi’s 21
  • 3/5/2023
Cleveland State Men Win In Region VII Hoops Tourney
  • 3/4/2023
Cleveland State Baseball Splits With Dyersburg State
  • 3/4/2023
UTC Women's Tennis Wins Seventh Straight
  • 3/4/2023
Breaking News
Power Still Out To 1,200 Households As Of Sunday Morning
  • 3/5/2023
Teenage Girl Identified As Suspect After Fight Breaks Out Thursday Night After Brainerd/Tyner Basketball Game
  • 3/3/2023
Many Trees And Wires Down As Storm Line Passes Through Chattanooga
  • 3/3/2023
Police Blotter: Man Falls Asleep At Gas Pump; Foul Ball Damages Woman’s Windshield As She’s Driving
  • 3/5/2023
Local Woman Involved In Meth Ring Gets 87-Month Sentence
  • 3/5/2023
Opinion
Good Times And Good Eats At George's Hamburgers And Koch's Bakery
  • 3/3/2023
Soddy Daisy Needs To Keep Jurisdiction Over North Chickamauga Creek
  • 3/3/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response
  • 3/3/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending March 3
  • 3/3/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/3/2023
Happenings
“Rock the Riverfront” Starts March 17; Moxy Has New Owners
  • 3/2/2023
Stacey Alexander: Robots Versus Mankind
  • 3/2/2023
Jerry Summers: The Grove No. 2
Jerry Summers: The Grove No. 2
  • 3/2/2023
Roadway Activity Report - Region 2
  • 3/3/2023
The Chattanooga Chase Partners With Siskin Children’s Institute For 56th Annual Race
The Chattanooga Chase Partners With Siskin Children’s Institute For 56th Annual Race
  • 3/3/2023
Entertainment
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
  • 3/4/2023
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Coppélia And New Works At UTC's Fine Arts Center
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Coppélia And New Works At UTC's Fine Arts Center
  • 3/3/2023
WTCI Educate Presents World On Wheels, Featuring International Artists Sharing At-Home Art And History Lessons
  • 3/3/2023
Opinion
Good Times And Good Eats At George's Hamburgers And Koch's Bakery
  • 3/3/2023
Soddy Daisy Needs To Keep Jurisdiction Over North Chickamauga Creek
  • 3/3/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response
  • 3/3/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady In The New Year
  • 3/2/2023
Astec Industries Reports Net Sales Increase Of 27.1 Percent
  • 3/2/2023
The Dixie Group Has Net Loss Of $35.1 Million For 2022
  • 3/2/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
  • 3/2/2023
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
  • 3/2/2023
Student Scene
11 Lee Faculty Receive Tenure
  • 3/2/2023
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
  • 3/2/2023
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
  • 3/2/2023
Living Well
The Links To Host C.A.R.E. A.M.O.R. Wellness Expo On March 11
  • 3/3/2023
65 Roses 5K On March 25 To Raise Money For Cystic Fibrosis
  • 3/2/2023
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Starts Friday
  • 3/2/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Remembering Horrific Chattanooga Flood Of 50 Years Ago
  • 3/4/2023
ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning March 4
  • 3/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
  • 3/3/2023
Travel
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
  • 3/2/2023
"Jezebel And Jesus" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/1/2023
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
  • 2/28/2023
Obituaries
Carolyn Brown Shadrick
Carolyn Brown Shadrick
  • 3/4/2023
Barbara Smith Lesley
Barbara Smith Lesley
  • 3/4/2023
Fernandos Otha Hughley
Fernandos Otha Hughley
  • 3/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Thomas, Nancy Jarvis (Dayton)
Thomas, Nancy Jarvis (Dayton)
  • 3/5/2023
Stapp, Oscar (LaFayette)
Stapp, Oscar (LaFayette)
  • 3/5/2023
Woods, William Roger (Rocky Face)
Woods, William Roger (Rocky Face)
  • 3/4/2023