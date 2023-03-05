1 Killed In Crash Of Small Plane At Blue Ridge, Ga.; False Alarm On Crash Near Highway 60 Bridge

One person was killed in the crash of a small plane at Blue Ridge, Ga., on Sunday.
The pilot was the only occupant of the plane.
It happened near the Blue Ridge Jetport as the plane hit a tree.
Also, a crash of a small plane was reported on Sunday night south of the Highway 60 bridge over the Tennessee River near Birchwood, but it turned out to be a false call. It was found to be an amphibious plane landing on the water.
Around 8 p.m., there were at least 12 emergency vehicles sitting on the bridge with emergency lights on.
On the downstream side of the bridge was some type of emergency boat with a red light flashing.
Also present were Sheriff's cars from Rhea County, Meigs County and Hamilton County as well as two ambulances.