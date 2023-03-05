Plane Crash Reported South Of Highway 60 Bridge; Another Plane Crashes At Blue Ridge With A Fatality

A crash of a small plane was reported on Sunday night south of the Highway 60 bridge over the Tennessee River near Birchwood.

Around 8 p.m., there were at least 12 emergency vehicles sitting on the bridge with emergency lights on.

On the downstream side of the bridge was some type of emergency boat with a red light flashing.

Also present were Sheriff's cars from Rhea County, Meigs County and Hamilton County as well as two ambulances.

There was also a small plane crash 65 miles away at Blue Ridge, Ga.

The lone person aboard was killed.

It happened near the Blue Ridge Jetport as the plane hit a tree.