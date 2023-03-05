First Responders Called To 3 Different Downtown Incidents On The River

The nice weather made for a busy afternoon for first responders along the Riverfront on Sunday. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to three incidents downtown.

A jet ski hit a bass boat near Ross’s Landing. The passengers on the boat got the jet skier out of the water and brought him to shore. EMS transported him to the hospital with injuries. The boat passengers were not injured. TWRA is investigating.

In a second incident, someone decided to swim in the river. He was floating with the current and in danger of drowning. He was pulled out of the water by TWRA and is safe/uninjured.

A woman and child were stranded on Williams Island and calling for help. The Chattanooga Fire Department Fireboat 10 picked them up and brought them to Ross’s Landing. They were not injured. They were paddle boarding and got tired, making their way to the island where they were rescued.