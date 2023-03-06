Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

UTC Women Capture SoCon Tournament Title With Win Over Wofford
Latest Headlines

  • Monday, March 6, 2023
Small Fire Extinguished At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
McCallie School's "Poet Laureate" Yogi Anderson Dies Unexpectedly
  • Breaking News
  • 3/5/2023
UTC Advances To SoCon Title Game With 74-62 Win Over Wofford
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Cleveland State Women Win Region VII Basketball Tournament Opener
  • Sports
  • 3/5/2023
Small Fire Extinguished At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/6/2023

Police and fire department personnel responded to a fire alarm at a Southern Adventist University dormitory. A small fire was located in a kitchen on the fourth floor. The building was evacuated ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/6/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, GINO 61 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37405 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ASSAULT BILLINGSLEY, ... more

Police Blotter: Man Falls Asleep At Gas Pump; Foul Ball Damages Woman’s Windshield As She’s Driving
  • 3/5/2023
Local Woman Involved In Meth Ring Gets 87-Month Sentence
  • 3/5/2023
Elderly Man Suffers Severe Burns From Vehicle Fire
  • 3/5/2023
Power Still Out To 1,200 Households As Of Sunday Morning
  • 3/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/5/2023
Good Times And Good Eats At George's Hamburgers And Koch's Bakery
  • 3/3/2023
Soddy Daisy Needs To Keep Jurisdiction Over North Chickamauga Creek - And Response
  • 3/3/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response (2)
  • 3/3/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending March 3
  • 3/3/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 3/3/2023
UTC Women Capture SoCon Tournament With Win Over Wofford, 63-53
  • 3/5/2023
UTC Advances To SoCon Title Game With 74-62 Win Over Wofford
  • 3/5/2023
Lady Vols Take Dramatic Win Over 4/3 LSU, Advance To SEC Championship
  • 3/5/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Cleveland State Women Win Region VII Basketball Tournament Opener
  • 3/5/2023
Life With Ferris: Water Fun At South Chattanooga Center
  • 3/6/2023
“Rock the Riverfront” Starts March 17; Moxy Has New Owners
  • 3/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Norfolk Southern - CSX In Gig City
  • 3/6/2023
Roadway Activity Report - Region 2
  • 3/3/2023
The Chattanooga Chase Partners With Siskin Children’s Institute For 56th Annual Race
  • 3/3/2023
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
  • 3/4/2023
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Presents Coppélia And New Works At UTC's Fine Arts Center
  • 3/3/2023
WTCI Educate Presents World On Wheels, Featuring International Artists Sharing At-Home Art And History Lessons
  • 3/3/2023
Good Times And Good Eats At George's Hamburgers And Koch's Bakery
  • 3/3/2023
Soddy Daisy Needs To Keep Jurisdiction Over North Chickamauga Creek - And Response
  • 3/3/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response (2)
  • 3/3/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Gas Prices Rise 7.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/6/2023
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Holds Steady In The New Year
  • 3/2/2023
Astec Industries Reports Net Sales Increase Of 27.1 Percent
  • 3/2/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
  • 3/2/2023
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
  • 3/2/2023
11 Lee Faculty Receive Tenure
  • 3/2/2023
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
  • 3/2/2023
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
  • 3/2/2023
The Links To Host C.A.R.E. A.M.O.R. Wellness Expo On March 11
  • 3/3/2023
65 Roses 5K On March 25 To Raise Money For Cystic Fibrosis
  • 3/2/2023
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Starts Friday
  • 3/2/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
John Shearer: Remembering Horrific Chattanooga Flood Of 50 Years Ago
  • 3/4/2023
ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning March 4
  • 3/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
  • 3/3/2023
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
Bob Tamasy: Humility - Capacity For Putting Self On The Shelf
  • 3/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
  • 3/2/2023
"Jezebel And Jesus" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/1/2023
Sabrina Michelle Stuart Green
  • 3/5/2023
Willis H. Marshall
  • 3/5/2023
Walter James Cannon
  • 3/5/2023
Thomas, Nancy Jarvis (Dayton)
  • 3/5/2023
Stapp, Oscar (LaFayette)
  • 3/5/2023
Woods, William Roger (Rocky Face)
  • 3/4/2023