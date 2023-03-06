Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, GINO
61 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
3814 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLACKSTOCK, AUBREY EUGENE
750 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ
176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37308
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY
30 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DIGGS, ANDREW
1989 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FIELD, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN
113 GOODSON AVE APT 20 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FINLEY, FRANSETTA DARSHELL
1164 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214125
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FOWLER, DALVIN
1235 JOHNSTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153613
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARNER, HOUSTON HALTON
295 BURCHWOOD COURT WALASKA, 30183
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GONZALEZ, ALFREDO SOBALA
1641 BRROKWAY ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY
3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112651
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAYNES, GINA L
1616 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE
183 HICKMAN ST SODDY DAISY, 37384
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, JUSTIN RYAN
3223 JOSELIN LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF (METH) FOR RESALE
HOPKINS, DEREK JOSEPH
1915 LIBERTY CHURCH RD. TEMPLE, 30179
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BURGLARY
JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE
103 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCTERRY, MARK LYRON
1011 GADD RD, APT 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEEK, MICHELLE M
1316 TIMBERCREST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND
914 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PAGE, LEBRON
4713 ARROWHEAD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112414
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEREZ VELASQUEZ, RANDY
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
PEREZ-PEREZ, CRESENCIO ESTEBAN
1707 S. LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
PERGERSON, MARY PAULINE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (BREVARD CO. FLORIDA)
PICKARD, MICHELLE ELAINE
5326 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROGERS, BOBBY JOE
295 WINDOW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROSHELLE, ASHANTI D
4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESIST,HINDER,OBSTRUCT TWRA OFFICER
SMITH, MAURICE
2162 DUGAN ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SOUTHERLAND, CHARLES D
323 OLD HORTON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPANN, TREASURE LACHARITY
6007 CLARK RD HARRISON, 37441
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STANTON, KRISTIN BETHANY
503 MOUNTAIN ST NW JACKSONVILLE, 36265
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS
5327 LEE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TIPTON, BRIAN D
1717 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VOYLES, MEGAN LEANN
3332 RIGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF SCH V
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO
6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162428
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
208 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YOTHER, CARLA A
323 OLD HORTON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, MATTHEW D
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CAMERON, RALPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/31/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/10/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA)
|
|MCCLURE, HANNAH ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/26/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCFARLAND, ROBERT H
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOSO JACINTO, PASCUAL E
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- FAILURE TO RENDER AID
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
