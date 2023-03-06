UTC Women Capture SoCon Tournament Title With Win Over Wofford
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

APPLEBERRY, GINO 
61 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE 
3814 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BLACKSTOCK, AUBREY EUGENE 
750 W 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ 
176 CHESTUEE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY 
30 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DIGGS, ANDREW 
1989 HENEGAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FIELD, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN 
113 GOODSON AVE APT 20 RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FINLEY, FRANSETTA DARSHELL 
1164 LENNY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214125 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FOWLER, DALVIN 
1235 JOHNSTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153613 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARNER, HOUSTON HALTON 
295 BURCHWOOD COURT WALASKA, 30183 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

GONZALEZ, ALFREDO SOBALA 
1641 BRROKWAY ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY 
3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE 
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112651 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAYNES, GINA L 
1616 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HILL, ERIC DWAYNE 
183 HICKMAN ST SODDY DAISY, 37384 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, JUSTIN RYAN 
3223 JOSELIN LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF (METH) FOR RESALE

HOPKINS, DEREK JOSEPH 
1915 LIBERTY CHURCH RD. TEMPLE, 30179 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BURGLARY

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR 
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON 
CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE 
103 OGLETHORPE RIDGE LANE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCTERRY, MARK LYRON 
1011 GADD RD, APT 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEEK, MICHELLE M 
1316 TIMBERCREST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND 
914 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PAGE, LEBRON 
4713 ARROWHEAD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112414 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ VELASQUEZ, RANDY 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

PEREZ-PEREZ, CRESENCIO ESTEBAN 
1707 S. LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

PERGERSON, MARY PAULINE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (BREVARD CO. FLORIDA)

PICKARD, MICHELLE ELAINE 
5326 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROGERS, BOBBY JOE 
295 WINDOW LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSHELLE, ASHANTI D 
4827 JERSEY PIKE APT 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHAVERS, JANET LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESIST,HINDER,OBSTRUCT TWRA OFFICER

SMITH, MAURICE 
2162 DUGAN ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SOUTHERLAND, CHARLES D 
323 OLD HORTON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPANN, TREASURE LACHARITY 
6007 CLARK RD HARRISON, 37441 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STANTON, KRISTIN BETHANY 
503 MOUNTAIN ST NW JACKSONVILLE, 36265 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS 
5327 LEE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TIPTON, BRIAN D 
1717 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VOYLES, MEGAN LEANN 
3332 RIGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF SCH V

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO 
6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162428 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOOD, JOHN DAVID 
208 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

YOTHER, CARLA A 
323 OLD HORTON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

