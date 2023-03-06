Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, MATTHEW D

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

APPLEBERRY, GINO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BURCHFIELD, TYLER LANTZ

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAMERON, RALPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/31/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/10/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GEORGIA) DIGGS, ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FIELD, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FINLEY, FRANSETTA DARSHELL

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FOWLER, DALVIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARNER, HOUSTON HALTON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/28/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE V

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/19/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HAYNES, GINA L

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/19/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/21/1986

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, JUSTIN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF (METH) FOR RESALE HOPKINS, DEREK JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/06/1983

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BURGLARY JACKSON, TONY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MAYS, CHARISMA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCLURE, HANNAH ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/26/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCFARLAND, ROBERT H

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCTERRY, MARK LYRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MEEK, MICHELLE M

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON POLICE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION OATTES, MARLIN NAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PAGE, LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/11/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PEREZ VELASQUEZ, RANDY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL PEREZ-PEREZ, CRESENCIO ESTEBAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE PERGERSON, MARY PAULINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (BREVARD CO. FLORIDA)

PICKARD, MICHELLE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/25/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REYNOSO JACINTO, PASCUAL E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ROGERS, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROSHELLE, ASHANTI D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SOUTHERLAND, CHARLES D

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANTON, KRISTIN BETHANY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/04/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TIPTON, BRIAN D

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/05/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VOYLES, MEGAN LEANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/16/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF SCH V

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOOD, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE YOTHER, CARLA A

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/29/1961

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/05/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





