Pedestrian, 18, Hit By Car On Broad Street After Shots Fired

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Broad Street on Saturday at 8:48 p.m. Police were told that someone fired shots in the area and a young woman was struck by a vehicle as she tried to run away.

The victim, a black female, age 18, was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



Police are still investigating the incident to gather suspect information and additional details.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.