Police Respond To 2 Separate Deceased Bodies Found Saturday

Over the weekend, Chattanooga Police responded to two calls for deceased persons found. Both calls are unrelated to each other.

A citizen called police on Saturday at 3 p.m. about a man lying behind a building on the 3400 block of Brainerd Road. Chattanooga Police found a man in the early phases of decomposition. The victim is unknown and an investigation is underway.

Police also responded to a deceased person found in a bathroom of the Walmart Supercenter at 2020 Gunbarrel Road on Saturday at 7 p.m. Police said Fentanyl was found on-scene, as well as needles and insulin. It is believed to be an accidental overdose. The victim was a white male, age 35.