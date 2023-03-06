Shots Fired After Juvenile Fight Outside Hamilton Place Mall; Window Damaged At NearbyHotel

Police said a fight involving juvenile girls and two boys outside Hamilton Place Mall erupted into gunfire on Saturday night.

No one was injured.

Police received a call at 7:32 p.m. of shots fired near Hamilton Place Boulevard.

Police were advised that a group fought between the Cheesecake Factory and Aloft Hotel. During the fight, a juvenile male fired a single shot. No one was hit, but a window at the Aloft Hotel was damaged as a result.

All involved parties then ran from the scene.

Responding officers searched the area and located the 16-year-old male who was said to have fired the gun. After a search of the area, and interview of witnesses, a gun was found and the juvenile was arrested.