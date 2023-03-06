UTC Women Capture SoCon Tournament Title With Win Over Wofford
Latest Headlines

Shots Fired After Juvenile Fight Outside Hamilton Place Mall; Window Damaged At NearbyHotel

  • Monday, March 6, 2023

Police said a fight involving juvenile girls and two boys outside Hamilton Place Mall erupted into gunfire on Saturday night.

No one was injured.

Police received a call at 7:32 p.m. of shots fired near Hamilton Place Boulevard.

Police were advised that a group fought between the Cheesecake Factory and Aloft Hotel. During the fight, a juvenile male fired a single shot. No one was hit, but a window at the Aloft Hotel was damaged as a result.

All involved parties then ran from the scene.

 Responding officers searched the area and located the 16-year-old male who was said to have fired the gun. After a search of the area, and interview of witnesses, a gun was found and the juvenile was arrested. 

Latest Headlines
Shots Fired After Juvenile Fight Outside Hamilton Place Mall; Window Damaged At NearbyHotel
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
Lee Men Prepare For South Regional Hoops Play
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2023
World Of Outlaws Late Models Is At Boyd’s March 17-18
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2023
Police Respond To 2 Separate Deceased Bodies Found Saturday
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
Pedestrian, 18, Hit By Car On Broad Street After Shots Fired
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
Will SoCon Title Game Bring March Gladness Or Sadness To UTC’s Men Mocs?
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2023
Breaking News
Police Respond To 2 Separate Deceased Bodies Found Saturday
  • 3/6/2023

Over the weekend, Chattanooga Police responded to two calls for deceased persons found. Both calls are unrelated to each other. A citizen called police on Saturday at 3 p.m. about a man lying ... more

Small Fire Extinguished At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/6/2023

Police and fire department personnel responded to a fire alarm at a Southern Adventist University dormitory. A small fire was located in a kitchen on the fourth floor. The building was evacuated ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/6/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, GINO 61 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37405 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank DOMESTIC ASSAULT BILLINGSLEY, ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/6/2023
McCallie School's "Poet Laureate" Yogi Anderson Dies Unexpectedly
McCallie School's "Poet Laureate" Yogi Anderson Dies Unexpectedly
  • 3/5/2023
First Responders Called To 3 Different Downtown Incidents On The River
  • 3/5/2023
1 Killed In Crash Of Small Plane At Blue Ridge, Ga.; False Alarm On Crash Near Highway 60 Bridge
  • 3/5/2023
Police Blotter: Man Falls Asleep At Gas Pump; Foul Ball Damages Woman’s Windshield As She’s Driving
  • 3/5/2023
Opinion
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response
  • 3/6/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response (2)
  • 3/3/2023
I Wonder Why
  • 3/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: The CCP Lied, And Millions Died
  • 3/6/2023
Soddy Daisy Needs To Keep Jurisdiction Over North Chickamauga Creek - And Response
  • 3/3/2023
Sports
Will SoCon Title Game Bring March Gladness Or Sadness To UTC’s Men Mocs?
  • 3/6/2023
UTC Advances To SoCon Title Game With 74-62 Win Over Wofford
  • 3/5/2023
Cleveland State Women Win Region VII Basketball Tournament Opener
  • 3/5/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Lee Men Prepare For South Regional Hoops Play
  • 3/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Water Fun At South Chattanooga Center
  • 3/6/2023
“Rock the Riverfront” Starts March 17; Moxy Has New Owners
  • 3/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Norfolk Southern - CSX In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Norfolk Southern - CSX In Gig City
  • 3/6/2023
Local Author Wins Pair Of Literary Awards
  • 3/6/2023
Local Author Wins Pair Of Literary Awards
Local Author Wins Pair Of Literary Awards
  • 3/6/2023
Entertainment
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
  • 3/4/2023
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/2/2023
East Brainerd Community Theater Presents On Golden Pond
  • 3/6/2023
Road To Nightfall Calls For Band Registrations
  • 3/6/2023
Opinion
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response
  • 3/6/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response (2)
  • 3/3/2023
I Wonder Why
  • 3/6/2023
Dining
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 7.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/6/2023
New Salon And Boutique, 3Eleven Collective, Opens In East Brainerd
  • 3/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Roy Vaughn
  • 3/6/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
  • 3/2/2023
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
Hotel Company Acquires Downtown Sports Barn
  • 3/2/2023
Student Scene
11 Lee Faculty Receive Tenure
  • 3/2/2023
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
  • 3/2/2023
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
  • 3/2/2023
Living Well
The Links To Host C.A.R.E. A.M.O.R. Wellness Expo On March 11
  • 3/3/2023
65 Roses 5K On March 25 To Raise Money For Cystic Fibrosis
  • 3/2/2023
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Starts Friday
  • 3/2/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Remembering Horrific Chattanooga Flood Of 50 Years Ago
  • 3/4/2023
ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning March 4
  • 3/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
  • 3/3/2023
Travel
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Humility - Capacity For Putting Self On The Shelf
Bob Tamasy: Humility - Capacity For Putting Self On The Shelf
  • 3/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
  • 3/2/2023
"Jezebel And Jesus" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/1/2023
Obituaries
John Jernigan Austin
John Jernigan Austin
  • 3/6/2023
Austin Campbell “Sandy” Tommey
Austin Campbell “Sandy” Tommey
  • 3/6/2023
Dorothy Wingo Campbell
Dorothy Wingo Campbell
  • 3/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Thomas, Nancy Jarvis (Dayton)
Thomas, Nancy Jarvis (Dayton)
  • 3/5/2023
Stapp, Oscar (LaFayette)
Stapp, Oscar (LaFayette)
  • 3/5/2023
Woods, William Roger (Rocky Face)
Woods, William Roger (Rocky Face)
  • 3/4/2023