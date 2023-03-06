House Passes Legislation To Modify Unemployment Insurance Contributions, Create New Incest Crime

State Rep. Mike Cameron (R-Rossville) Monday announced that the Georgia House of Representatives passed House bills 518 and 327 on Thursday. Sponsored by Rep. Cameron, HB 518 would modify the required rate of unemployment insurance contributions that go toward the Georgia Department of Labor; HB 327 would create a new crime for an incestuous relationship between a step-grandparent and step-grandchild.

“I am grateful to my House colleagues for recognizing the importance of these two measures,” said Rep. Cameron. “Both of these bills would update existing laws to ensure that public servants can do their respective jobs to serve the citizens of this state. First, HB 518 would ensure the Georgia Department of Labor can adequately cover their administrative costs, and HB 327 would allow prosecutors to go after step grandparents who sexually abuse their step grandchildren.”

House Bill 518 would reinstate administrative assessments for employers under the Georgia Department of Labor, which lapsed in 2022. This amount collected from wages goes towards the administrative costs of the labor department. Under 518, the lapsed administrative assessment of 2.64 percent would be reinstated. This bill would also revise the rate table that applies to variations of the contribution rate for certain businesses.

House Bill 327 would add a step-grandparent and step-grandchild relationship to the list of people who are prohibited to have an incestuous relationship. Existing language in state law only applies to a grandparent and grandchild.

The bills have been sent to the Senate for its consideration.

For more information on House Bill 518, please click here.

For more information on House Bill 327, please click here.



