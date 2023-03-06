UTC Women Capture SoCon Tournament Title With Win Over Wofford
Latest Headlines

House Passes Legislation To Modify Unemployment Insurance Contributions, Create New Incest Crime

  • Monday, March 6, 2023

State Rep. Mike Cameron (R-Rossville) Monday announced that the Georgia House of Representatives passed House bills 518 and 327 on Thursday. Sponsored by Rep. Cameron, HB 518 would modify the required rate of unemployment insurance contributions that go toward the Georgia Department of Labor; HB 327 would create a new crime for an incestuous relationship between a step-grandparent and step-grandchild.

“I am grateful to my House colleagues for recognizing the importance of these two measures,” said Rep. Cameron. “Both of these bills would update existing laws to ensure that public servants can do their respective jobs to serve the citizens of this state. First, HB 518 would ensure the Georgia Department of Labor can adequately cover their administrative costs, and HB 327 would allow prosecutors to go after step grandparents who sexually abuse their step grandchildren.”

House Bill 518 would reinstate administrative assessments for employers under the Georgia Department of Labor, which lapsed in 2022. This amount collected from wages goes towards the administrative costs of the labor department. Under 518, the lapsed administrative assessment of 2.64 percent would be reinstated. This bill would also revise the rate table that applies to variations of the contribution rate for certain businesses.

House Bill 327 would add a step-grandparent and step-grandchild relationship to the list of people who are prohibited to have an incestuous relationship. Existing language in state law only applies to a grandparent and grandchild.

The bills have been sent to the Senate for its consideration.

For more information on House Bill 518, please click here.

For more information on House Bill 327, please click here.

 

Latest Headlines
2023 UCRA Schedule A Tire Compound Update
2023 UCRA Schedule A Tire Compound Update
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2023
Dalton Public Safety Commissioner Bill Weaver Passes Away
Dalton Public Safety Commissioner Bill Weaver Passes Away
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
Dan Fleser: The Good And Bad Of The Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: The Good And Bad Of The Lady Vols
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2023
House Passes Legislation To Modify Unemployment Insurance Contributions, Create New Incest Crime
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
Shots Fired After Juvenile Fight Outside Hamilton Place Mall; Window Damaged At Nearby Hotel
  • Breaking News
  • 3/6/2023
Lee Men Prepare For South Regional Hoops Play
  • Sports
  • 3/6/2023
Breaking News
Dalton Public Safety Commissioner Bill Weaver Passes Away
Dalton Public Safety Commissioner Bill Weaver Passes Away
  • 3/6/2023

William B. “Bill” Weaver, who served as a member of the city of Dalton’s Public Safety Commission for 16 years and an educator with the Dalton Public Schools decades before that, passed away ... more

House Passes Legislation To Modify Unemployment Insurance Contributions, Create New Incest Crime
  • 3/6/2023

State Rep. Mike Cameron (R-Rossville) Monday announced that the Georgia House of Representatives passed House bills 518 and 327 on Thursday. Sponsored by Rep. Cameron, HB 518 would modify the ... more

Police Respond To 2 Separate Deceased Bodies Found Saturday
  • 3/6/2023

Over the weekend, Chattanooga Police responded to two calls for deceased persons found. Both calls are unrelated to each other. A citizen called police on Saturday at 3 p.m. about a man lying ... more

Breaking News
Small Fire Extinguished At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/6/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 3/6/2023
McCallie School's "Poet Laureate" Yogi Anderson Dies Unexpectedly
McCallie School's "Poet Laureate" Yogi Anderson Dies Unexpectedly
  • 3/5/2023
First Responders Called To 3 Different Downtown Incidents On The River
  • 3/5/2023
Opinion
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (2)
  • 3/6/2023
Where Are The Textbooks?
  • 3/6/2023
I Wonder Why
  • 3/6/2023
Senator Blackburn: The CCP Lied, And Millions Died
  • 3/6/2023
Get A Job And Pay Your Government Loans - And Response (2)
  • 3/3/2023
Sports
Will SoCon Title Game Bring March Gladness Or Sadness To UTC’s Men Mocs?
  • 3/6/2023
Dan Fleser: The Good And Bad Of The Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: The Good And Bad Of The Lady Vols
  • 3/6/2023
UTC Advances To SoCon Title Game With 74-62 Win Over Wofford
  • 3/5/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
2023 UCRA Schedule A Tire Compound Update
2023 UCRA Schedule A Tire Compound Update
  • 3/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Water Fun At South Chattanooga Center
  • 3/6/2023
American Red Cross Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon Is Wednesday
American Red Cross Southeast Tennessee Heroes Luncheon Is Wednesday
  • 3/6/2023
Jerry Summers: Norfolk Southern - CSX In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Norfolk Southern - CSX In Gig City
  • 3/6/2023
Tennessee State Fair Will Be Aug. 17-26
Tennessee State Fair Will Be Aug. 17-26
  • 3/6/2023
Local Author Wins Pair Of Literary Awards
  • 3/6/2023
Entertainment
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
Calvin Newton Of Sons Of Song Passes Over Into Jordan
  • 3/4/2023
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
Ensemble Theater Presents The Borrowers March 17-19
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/2/2023
East Brainerd Community Theater Presents On Golden Pond
  • 3/6/2023
Road To Nightfall Calls For Band Registrations
  • 3/6/2023
Opinion
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (2)
  • 3/6/2023
Where Are The Textbooks?
  • 3/6/2023
I Wonder Why
  • 3/6/2023
Dining
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 7.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/6/2023
New Salon And Boutique, 3Eleven Collective, Opens In East Brainerd
  • 3/6/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Roy Vaughn
  • 3/6/2023
Real Estate
Kelly Administration Kicks Off Accelerated Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 3/6/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
Patys Finally Sell Patten Parkway Holdings
  • 3/2/2023
Student Scene
11 Lee Faculty Receive Tenure
  • 3/2/2023
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
Public Library And Hamilton County Schools Launch Free Teacher Card Program
  • 3/2/2023
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
UTC SMILE Fund Wins For 7th Straight Year
  • 3/2/2023
Living Well
The Links To Host C.A.R.E. A.M.O.R. Wellness Expo On March 11
  • 3/3/2023
65 Roses 5K On March 25 To Raise Money For Cystic Fibrosis
  • 3/2/2023
Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend Starts Friday
  • 3/2/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Remembering Horrific Chattanooga Flood Of 50 Years Ago
  • 3/4/2023
ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning March 4
  • 3/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
  • 3/3/2023
Travel
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Humility - Capacity For Putting Self On The Shelf
Bob Tamasy: Humility - Capacity For Putting Self On The Shelf
  • 3/6/2023
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
Bob Tamasy: Love Means Having To Say You're Sorry
  • 3/2/2023
"Jezebel And Jesus" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/1/2023
Obituaries
Clara L. Massman
Clara L. Massman
  • 3/6/2023
John Jernigan Austin
John Jernigan Austin
  • 3/6/2023
Jerry Don Scott
Jerry Don Scott
  • 3/6/2023
Area Obituaries
Thomas, Nancy Jarvis (Dayton)
Thomas, Nancy Jarvis (Dayton)
  • 3/5/2023
Stapp, Oscar (LaFayette)
Stapp, Oscar (LaFayette)
  • 3/5/2023
Woods, William Roger (Rocky Face)
Woods, William Roger (Rocky Face)
  • 3/4/2023