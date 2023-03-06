Police Take Barricaded Suspect Into Custody On Memphis Drive

Chattanooga Police were alerted to a domestic assault call that devolved into a barricaded suspect call on Monday afternoon. The following are the preliminary details of the incident.

P olice responded at 3:13 p.m. to the 3900 block of Memphis Drive after a woman said she was assaulted by her brother.

Officers were advised that Dwight Land, 52, assaulted his 60-year-old sister by punching her in the shoulder after he accused her of theft.

When the victim called police, Land left the home and fled to a camper at an adjacent address. Responding officers attempted to get Land to come out of the camper without success.