Police Take Barricaded Suspect Into Custody On Memphis Drive

Chattanooga Police were alerted to a domestic assault call that devolved into a barricaded suspect call on Monday afternoon. The following are the preliminary details of the incident.
Police responded at 3:13 p.m. to the 3900 block of Memphis Drive after a woman said she was assaulted by her brother.
Officers were advised that Dwight Land, 52, assaulted his 60-year-old sister by punching her in the shoulder after he accused her of theft.
When the victim called police, Land left the home and fled to a camper at an adjacent address. Responding officers attempted to get Land to come out of the camper without success.
The camper's primary occupants were able to leave without incident, but Land refused to surrender and was said to have been armed with a machete.
Following several attempts to get Land to surrender, police were able to take him into custody without incident. Land was arrested for prior warrants on aggravated burglary and domestic assault from Monday's incident.