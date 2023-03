Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, MATTHEW D

144 MATT CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALES, EDWARD A

5508 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, GARY WAYNE

2721 RIDGEVILLE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF AUTO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY



BENFORD, JUSTIN CORRELLE

7022 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURSE, COREY LEWAN

2506 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CAMERON, RALPH WILLIAM

1093 BARTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 374042221

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DELVALLE, JULIUS DON

1618 CHEN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE

5407 MANDARIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

RECKLESS DRIVING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL

301 SYLVAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANKLIN, NAVADA J

418 E 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW

7513 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HALFACRE, LETISHA ANN

2428 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071208

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HALFACRE, RICKY

5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT.

Here are the mug shots:

