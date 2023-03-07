Person Arrested On Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer was requested to investigate a vehicle that had been sitting at the intersection of White Oak Valley Circle and Lee Highway for an extended period of time. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had a petition to revoke bond warrant from a driving on a suspended license charge. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

An officer stood by and kept the peace while an individual gathered their belongings from an apartment at The Village at Apison Pike.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the McMinn County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants from a failure to appear and driving on a suspended license charge.

Officers stood by and kept the peace while a Collegedale resident asked a guest to leave their home in the Hills Parc apartment complex. The guest peacefully complied without an incident.

A resident of the Hills Parc apartment complex called in stating that they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from a neighbor’s apartment. Officers checked the area but detected no such odor.

Walmart employees reported a theft.

Police responded to the 4100 block of University Drive after dispatchers received an unknown 911 call. The caller hung up before speaking. Officers checked the area but observed nothing out of the ordinary.

Collegedale police received a call from a security officer at Southern Adventist University about suspicious persons on campus. Upon arrival it was determined the parties had already left.

Officers were requested to check the well-being of a resident in the 5500 block of Ray Lane. The individual advised that they were well.

A Hills Parc resident called the police department to make a noise complaint about a neighbor who was playing their music too loudly. Both residents agreed to go to bed for the night.

A traffic stop initiated on Apison Pike for a driver running a red light turned out to be a concerned citizen trying to get to their elderly parent who had fallen at the Morning Pointe assisted living facility. The officer called EMS to respond to Morning Point and addressed the unsafe driving with the worried driver. The fall victim was checked out by medical personnel at the facility but denied any further treatment.