Bright School Asks That Man With Dogs Not Be Allowed Within 500 Feet Of Campus

UTC Women Capture SoCon Tournament Title With Win Over Wofford
  • Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Burton Wheeler Webb
Bright School is asking that a man whose dogs allegedly attacked two children on campus be ordered to not come within 500 feet of the North Chattanooga school.

The school filed suit in Circuit Court against Burton Wheeler Webb.

The suit says at approximately 6 p.m. on Feb. 21, a Bright School student, his parents, and his younger sister were playing on the school track.

At the same time, Webb was on the premises with his two Doberman Pinschers, it was stated.

The suit says Webb "has no current affiliations with the school and was not authorized to be on the premises."

It says one of the dogs attacked the two children.

The suit says, "Although the family was able to retreat inside the school, one of the children, a boy, received stitches for bite wounds. The other child, a girl, also had injuries sustained in association with the incident."

It says police spotted Webb walking in woods near the school and repeatedly asked him to stop, but he refused.

The suit says earlier in the day an employee of the third-party janitorial service used by the school saw Webb taking photos of her on school premises.

When the employee confronted him and asked why he was taking the pictures, he responded, "Because it's pretty cool," it was stated.

She asked him to leave, and he did, but only after taking more photos of her and her vehicle, the suit says.

Webb was arrested and charged with stalking, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

