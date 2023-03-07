Dalton Resident Reports Scam Phone Call For Dalton Fire Department Donations

A Dalton resident has reported receiving a scam phone call from someone claiming to represent the Dalton Fire Department and requesting donations.

The scammer’s caller ID showed up with the number 888-834-1474. The scammer told the resident that they were calling to solicit donations to benefit the fire department and requested a credit card or debit card number to make the donation.

The resident in this case suspected a scam and hung up and called the Dalton Fire Department directly to confirm whether the call was legitimate.

The Dalton Fire Department and Dalton Police Department would not call residents to solicit money. Residents who receive these calls should simply hang up.

Anyone who has received a call like this who did give up their credit card or debit card information should contact the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085 to make a report.



