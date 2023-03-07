Nashville Development Firm Plans 5 Structures At Storage Tank Site On Manufacturers Road

A Nashville development firm is planning five structures on a 10.5-acre site at 706 and 710 Manufacturers Road.

Beacon Acquisitions is redeveloping the site that has long held storage tanks.

Officials said, "This rezoning request is submitted to allow for a project that will be

predominantly hotel and/or multi-family housing, with some ancillary commercial/retail space.

"The project would consist of multiple buildings; current design contemplates five structures, though that could change through the design process.

"Parking would be on-site; predominantly in structured parking. This rezoning request is necessary because current zoning status, M-1, does not allow for this type of project."