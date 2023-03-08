Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JACOB WYATT

10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



ASHER, SAMANATHA E

330 FRAZIER AVE APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIL TO YIELD



BLEVINS, THOMAS LEE

2586 RIDGECREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061446

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BROCK, STACY LEIGH

3020 LEGGITT ROAD SALE CREEK, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROWN, SANDY RENEE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARTER, REANITA LATRICE

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHUBB, DORIS ANN

2214 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044501

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



DAVIS, APRIL EVETTE

553 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042104

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



EDWARDS, TIMOTHY EARL

4019 DELLWAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374122021

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL

4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, JACOB WYATT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/01/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS ASHER, SAMANATHA E

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIL TO YIELD BLEVINS, THOMAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/15/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BROCK, STACY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, SANDY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/02/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, REANITA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/22/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR EDWARDS, TIMOTHY EARL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/14/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRIFFIN, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARDWICK, TORY DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/30/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HOLMES HAMBRICK, LAKISHA J

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JENKINS, GARY RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 06/30/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAND, DWIGHT KEITH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/21/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/18/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NELSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

HARASSMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS PEACH, JARED MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/28/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/23/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REDMAN, MELINDA ROXANNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/25/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/21/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WALKER NUNLEY, JIMMI ELICIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION/RESALE 2000563/HCP WITT, DUSTIN T

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

