Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, JACOB WYATT
10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ASHER, SAMANATHA E
330 FRAZIER AVE APT 212 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIL TO YIELD
BLEVINS, THOMAS LEE
2586 RIDGECREST CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374061446
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BROCK, STACY LEIGH
3020 LEGGITT ROAD SALE CREEK, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, SANDY RENEE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, REANITA LATRICE
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
CHUBB, DORIS ANN
2214 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044501
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DAVIS, APRIL EVETTE
553 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EDWARDS, TIMOTHY EARL
4019 DELLWAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374122021
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
5620 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
4025 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GAMBA, OSHAWN MARIO
3511 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GRIFFIN, BRIAN EDWARD
2422 SHAVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDWICK, TORY DESHAWN
97 NORTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
4087 W FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
HOLMES HAMBRICK, LAKISHA J
3302 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JENKINS, GARY RICHARD
22351 HWY 117 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM
6436 STALLION LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
3911 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LANDERS, VIRGINIA MICHELLE
1914 WALDENS EDGE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771598
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NELSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL
1924 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PEACH, JARED MATTHEW
7139 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
7325 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
1713 LAHUGH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REDMAN, MELINDA ROXANNE
6345 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
105 PEERLESS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
590 BELLMONT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON
9505 PEARSON ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
5281 USHER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TAYLOR RUIZ, CYNTHIA DANNELL
913 E NORTH ST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MISUSE OF 911
RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, OR SEARCH
WALKER NUNLEY, JIMMI ELICIA
8594 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 373976814
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WELLER, JOSHUA PATRICK
10369 BAKER BOY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, JESSICA LYNN
7122 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION/RESALE 2000563/HCP
WITT, DUSTIN T
418 NORTH LEVELLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOODS, LAJUAN MARQUEST
4909 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
