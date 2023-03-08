Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, JACOB WYATT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ASHER, SAMANATHA E
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAIL TO YIELD
BLEVINS, THOMAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/15/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BROCK, STACY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, SANDY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/02/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARTER, REANITA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
EDWARDS, TIMOTHY EARL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/14/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
FISHER, CARLOS MONWELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRIFFIN, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDWICK, TORY DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HOLMES HAMBRICK, LAKISHA J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JENKINS, GARY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 06/30/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAND, DWIGHT KEITH
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/21/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOTLEY, HEIDI LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/18/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NELSON, JOSHUA NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
  • HARASSMENT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PEACH, JARED MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/28/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/23/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POPE, CADARIUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REDMAN, MELINDA ROXANNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/25/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RICHMOND, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RIVERS, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/21/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SOUTHERS, RODNEY DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER NUNLEY, JIMMI ELICIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILKEY, DAVID RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION/RESALE 2000563/HCP
WITT, DUSTIN T
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/07/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


