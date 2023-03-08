Latest Headlines

Senators Blackburn, Marshall, Colleagues Demand Intelligence Community’s Complete COVID-19 Origins Assessments

  • Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Ks.) led six of their Senate Republican colleagues in a letter to Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), demanding that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) submit to Congress the Intelligence Community’s (IC) detailed COVID-19 origins individual agency assessments. The senators also requested a detailed briefing from the ODNI regarding how it valued each IC member’s evaluation of COVID origins.

The letter comes on the heels of recent reporting of the U.S. Department of Energy’s assessment that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory, a stance also shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Senators Mike Braun (R-In.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Rick Scott (R-Fl.), and Roger Wicker (R-Ms.) cosigned the letter to DNI Haines. 

The senators wrote in part, “We write to request that you immediately deliver to Congress each IC assessment used and relied upon by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for its consensus publications…Congress should be able to review the independent evaluations without filters, ambiguity or interpretations of the intelligence. There is clear bipartisan support in Congress to make these assessments available immediately in full as evidenced by the unanimous March 1, 2023 Senate passage of the COVID-19 Origin Act to declassify information related to the origin of COVID-19…Secondly, we request a detailed briefing about the process ODNI used to synthesize and develop each final publication and how records from non-IC elements, such as those from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were obtained and included in the analysis. We request to be briefed about how ODNI ensured that the conclusions represented in the final publications were the most accurate analysis of intelligence derived from all sources…By shielding the independent IC element results, ODNI failed to accurately inform the American people that the FBI and DOE assessed that the first SARS-CoV-2 human infection was most likely the result of a laboratory-associated incident…”

Read the senators’ full letter to DNI Haines here

Latest Headlines
Senators Blackburn, Marshall, Colleagues Demand Intelligence Community’s Complete COVID-19 Origins Assessments
  • Breaking News
  • 3/8/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/23
  • Breaking News
  • 3/8/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/8/2023
Boston College Mars Vol Win Streak With 7-6 Victory
  • Sports
  • 3/8/2023
McCallie Lacrosse Whips CAK, 16-3; Zach Chari Leads Tornado Charge
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/8/2023
Formulated Solutions To Create 524 Jobs At Cleveland In $43.6 Million Project
  • Breaking News
  • 3/8/2023
Breaking News
Senators Blackburn, Marshall, Colleagues Demand Intelligence Community’s Complete COVID-19 Origins Assessments
  • 3/8/2023

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Ks.) led six of their Senate Republican colleagues in a letter to Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), demanding ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/23
  • 3/8/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/8/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Formulated Solutions To Create 524 Jobs At Cleveland In $43.6 Million Project
  • 3/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/8/2023
Red Bank Opens Up To Chickens, Bars
  • 3/7/2023
Tennessee House Subcommittee Passes Resolution To Term Limit Congress
  • 3/7/2023
Mayor Kelly Fills 4 City Posts
  • 3/7/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (4)
  • 3/6/2023
Race To The Top Revisited
  • 3/8/2023
The Tragedy Of Jan. 6th And Ashli Babbit
  • 3/7/2023
Where Are The Textbooks?
  • 3/6/2023
Sports
Boston College Mars Vol Win Streak With 7-6 Victory
  • 3/8/2023
Cleveland State Eliminated By Chattanooga State In Region Basketball Tournament
  • 3/7/2023
Mocs Men Finish Third At Tiger Golf Invitational
  • 3/7/2023
Lee Women Lose, Men Upset Fourth Ranked Flagler
  • 3/7/2023
Lee Golfers Finish Second At Las Vegas Desert Classic
  • 3/7/2023
Happenings
Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Festival Will Be April 1
  • 3/7/2023
Incline Art Crawl 2023 Announces Schedule
Incline Art Crawl 2023 Announces Schedule
  • 3/7/2023
Did You Know? Blind Trust
Did You Know? Blind Trust
  • 3/8/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Hosting Annual Celebrate Awards March 21
  • 3/8/2023
1st Read 20 Librarian Of The Year Award Luncheon Is March 13
  • 3/7/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/8/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir To Host Brothers In Song March 17
Chattanooga Boys Choir To Host Brothers In Song March 17
  • 3/8/2023
Johnny Eagle Being Inducted Into The Tennessee Radio Hall Of Fame
  • 3/7/2023
Lyle Lovett Hampered By Cold, But Still Tells The Tales
Lyle Lovett Hampered By Cold, But Still Tells The Tales
  • 3/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Wit And Wisdom No. 4 (Times Have Changed)
Best Of Grizzard - Wit And Wisdom No. 4 (Times Have Changed)
  • 3/7/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (4)
  • 3/6/2023
Race To The Top Revisited
  • 3/8/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Business
Nominations Open For Bedwell Small Businessperson Of The Year
  • 3/7/2023
Fly For Researchers Pitch Competition Invites Business And Entrepreneurial Community To UTC
  • 3/7/2023
Catoosa County Chamber Of Commerce Presents 2022 Annual Awards
  • 3/6/2023
Real Estate
Pointe Commercial Real Estate Announces David Melton As Managing Member
  • 3/7/2023
Kelly Administration Kicks Off Accelerated Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 3/6/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga Preparatory School Looking For Teachers To Help Build Men Of Tomorrow
Chattanooga Preparatory School Looking For Teachers To Help Build Men Of Tomorrow
  • 3/8/2023
3 Generations Graduate From Cleveland State
3 Generations Graduate From Cleveland State
  • 3/7/2023
Conference On Latin American And Iberian Studies To Be Held At Lee
  • 3/7/2023
Living Well
Cempa Community Care To Host Annual Strides Of March Walk
  • 3/7/2023
Dancing Duo Wins Seniors Got Talent 2022 Best Of The Best Contest
Dancing Duo Wins Seniors Got Talent 2022 Best Of The Best Contest
  • 3/6/2023
Axis Research & Technologies Appoints Dr. Mark G. Freeman As Chief Medical Advisor
Axis Research & Technologies Appoints Dr. Mark G. Freeman As Chief Medical Advisor
  • 3/6/2023
Memories
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Remembering Horrific Chattanooga Flood Of 50 Years Ago
  • 3/4/2023
ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning March 4
  • 3/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
  • 3/3/2023
Travel
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
Church
"Peace: We Had To Have It" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/8/2023
Summer Missions Opportunities Offered To Students Ages 12-20
Summer Missions Opportunities Offered To Students Ages 12-20
  • 3/7/2023
Red Back Hymnal Singings Return To Hullander Farm
  • 3/7/2023
Obituaries
Gladys Grayson
Gladys Grayson
  • 3/8/2023
Victoria “Vikki” Lee Mitchell Brock
Victoria “Vikki” Lee Mitchell Brock
  • 3/8/2023
Parker Spencer Johnson
Parker Spencer Johnson
  • 3/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Gilbreath, Laura Beth (LaFayette)
Gilbreath, Laura Beth (LaFayette)
  • 3/8/2023
Keith, Opal Jane (LaFayette)
Keith, Opal Jane (LaFayette)
  • 3/8/2023
Evans, Eunice Ann (Cleveland)
Evans, Eunice Ann (Cleveland)
  • 3/8/2023