Latest Headlines

Reckless Burning Leads To Shed And Car Damage In East Lake

  • Wednesday, March 8, 2023

The Chattanooga Fire Department is urging citizens to use caution when burning outside after a fire on Wednesday afternoon in the East Lake area.

At 1:40 p.m., companies responded to the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue. A resident was burning debris in a barrel which was left unattended. Being that it was a windy day, embers spread to undergrowth and dry leaves which caused the fire to spread to the surrounding grass and then to a neighbor’s shed. The shed was damaged, as well as a van next to the shed.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

The resident at fault did not have a permit and was cited for reckless burning.

There were no injuries.

If you do any type of burning, keep a water source on hand and never leave it unattended. 

Latest Headlines
Reckless Burning Leads To Shed And Car Damage In East Lake
  • Breaking News
  • 3/8/2023
Chattanooga Roller Derby Back For First Home Game Of 2023
Chattanooga Roller Derby Back For First Home Game Of 2023
  • Sports
  • 3/8/2023
Bradley Central Nips Unbeaten Bearden In Girls State
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/8/2023
Senators Blackburn, Tuberville Lead Colleagues To Preserve Title IX In Women’s Sports
  • Sports
  • 3/8/2023
Senators Blackburn, Marshall, Colleagues Demand Intelligence Community’s Complete COVID-19 Origins Assessments
  • Breaking News
  • 3/8/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/23
  • Breaking News
  • 3/8/2023
Breaking News
Reckless Burning Leads To Shed And Car Damage In East Lake
  • 3/8/2023

The Chattanooga Fire Department is urging citizens to use caution when burning outside after a fire on Wednesday afternoon in the East Lake area. At 1:40 p.m., companies responded to the 2800 ... more

Senators Blackburn, Marshall, Colleagues Demand Intelligence Community’s Complete COVID-19 Origins Assessments
  • 3/8/2023

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Ks.) led six of their Senate Republican colleagues in a letter to Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), demanding ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/8/23
  • 3/8/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/8/2023
Formulated Solutions To Create 524 Jobs At Cleveland In $43.6 Million Project
  • 3/8/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/8/2023
Red Bank Opens Up To Chickens, Bars
  • 3/7/2023
Tennessee House Subcommittee Passes Resolution To Term Limit Congress
  • 3/7/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Race To The Top Revisited
  • 3/8/2023
The Tragedy Of Jan. 6th And Ashli Babbit - And Response (2)
  • 3/7/2023
Where Are The Textbooks?
  • 3/6/2023
Sports
Boston College Mars Vol Win Streak With 7-6 Victory
  • 3/8/2023
Cleveland State Eliminated By Chattanooga State In Region Basketball Tournament
  • 3/7/2023
Mocs Men Finish Third At Tiger Golf Invitational
  • 3/7/2023
Chattanooga Roller Derby Back For First Home Game Of 2023
Chattanooga Roller Derby Back For First Home Game Of 2023
  • 3/8/2023
Senators Blackburn, Tuberville Lead Colleagues To Preserve Title IX In Women’s Sports
  • 3/8/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Citizens' Fire Academy Set For April 22
  • 3/8/2023
United Way Of Greater Chattanooga Hosting Annual Celebrate Awards March 21
  • 3/8/2023
Did You Know? Blind Trust
Did You Know? Blind Trust
  • 3/8/2023
McKamey Animal Center Brings Pets In Need Of Homes During PetSmart National Adoption Week
McKamey Animal Center Brings Pets In Need Of Homes During PetSmart National Adoption Week
  • 3/8/2023
The MAC Gala: Caturday Night Fever Set For April 14
  • 3/8/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/8/2023
CSO Opera Extravaganza Is March 18
  • 3/8/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir To Host Brothers In Song March 17
Chattanooga Boys Choir To Host Brothers In Song March 17
  • 3/8/2023
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
  • 3/8/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Bambi: A Life In The Woods
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Bambi: A Life In The Woods
  • 3/8/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Race To The Top Revisited
  • 3/8/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Business
green|spaces Partners With VW Chattanooga For Chattanooga Green Prix
  • 3/8/2023
Conversant Group Hires Slate Of Senior Leaders To Scale With Customer Demand
  • 3/8/2023
March Business After Hours Event Announced
  • 3/8/2023
Real Estate
Pointe Commercial Real Estate Announces David Melton As Managing Member
  • 3/7/2023
Kelly Administration Kicks Off Accelerated Affordable Housing Action Plan
  • 3/6/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For February
  • 3/2/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga Preparatory School Looking For Teachers To Help Build Men Of Tomorrow
Chattanooga Preparatory School Looking For Teachers To Help Build Men Of Tomorrow
  • 3/8/2023
See Rock City Unveils New Kitchen For Students At The Howard School
  • 3/8/2023
UTC Partners With 15 Local Logistics Companies To Offer Freight-Focused Open House
  • 3/8/2023
Living Well
Pink! Raises $433,000 For MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
Pink! Raises $433,000 For MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
  • 3/8/2023
Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter To Present Several Educational Programs In The Chattanooga Area
  • 3/8/2023
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga’s Diabetes Prevention Program To Start In March
  • 3/8/2023
Memories
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Outdoors
John Shearer: Remembering Horrific Chattanooga Flood Of 50 Years Ago
  • 3/4/2023
ReLeaf Free Tree To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees Beginning March 4
  • 3/3/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
White Oak Mountain Ranger: "Do It Yourself" Turkey Calls
  • 3/3/2023
Travel
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
IMAX Adds A One-Two Magic Punch With Arrival Of Creed III And Shazam! Sequel
  • 3/2/2023
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Launches 3rd Grant Cycle
  • 3/1/2023
Church
"Peace: We Had To Have It" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/8/2023
New United Missionary Baptist Church Announces Women's History Month Program March 19
  • 3/8/2023
Summer Missions Opportunities Offered To Students Ages 12-20
Summer Missions Opportunities Offered To Students Ages 12-20
  • 3/7/2023
Obituaries
David William Meredith
David William Meredith
  • 3/8/2023
Gladys Grayson
Gladys Grayson
  • 3/8/2023
Victoria “Vikki” Lee Mitchell Brock
Victoria “Vikki” Lee Mitchell Brock
  • 3/8/2023
Area Obituaries
Stultz, Jo Alice (Dayton)
Stultz, Jo Alice (Dayton)
  • 3/8/2023
Gilbreath, Laura Beth (LaFayette)
Gilbreath, Laura Beth (LaFayette)
  • 3/8/2023
Keith, Opal Jane (LaFayette)
Keith, Opal Jane (LaFayette)
  • 3/8/2023