Reckless Burning Leads To Shed And Car Damage In East Lake

The Chattanooga Fire Department is urging citizens to use caution when burning outside after a fire on Wednesday afternoon in the East Lake area.

At 1:40 p.m., companies responded to the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue. A resident was burning debris in a barrel which was left unattended. Being that it was a windy day, embers spread to undergrowth and dry leaves which caused the fire to spread to the surrounding grass and then to a neighbor’s shed. The shed was damaged, as well as a van next to the shed.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

The resident at fault did not have a permit and was cited for reckless burning.

There were no injuries.

If you do any type of burning, keep a water source on hand and never leave it unattended.