Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BEAN, MELODY ROSE

2124 MT PISGAH RD RINNGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122267

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLACK, JARQUEZ MALIK

7500 NOAH REID ROAD CHATTANOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH



BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

11119 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BREWSTER, NATASHA

3312 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



BROWN, KAYLEE ELIZABETH ANN

219 THOMAS STEET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CATLETT, JERRY LEE

1131 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOBBS, RICHARD LYNN

5932 BROWN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL

6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EARVIN, STEPHANIE JAUMISE

2613 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045622

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO



EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE

374 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS POSSESSION OF METH



HOWARD, ZACHARY LEE

164 KILGORE LANE DUNLAP, 37391

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 )



HUMPREYS, ALYSSA JANAE

870 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON, JASON WAYNE

214 8TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



JONES, MICHAEL TAYLOR

1608 SHADWICK CEMETERY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, STEPHEN LEE

200 OLD KYLE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JUMPER, CLAY THOMAS

1300 ARMY ST KNOXVILLE, 379202306

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MAYWEATHER, CHARLES LEE

135 ROCKFORT RD APT 101 PIKEVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MENDOZ, EVA MARIA

1217 HOSEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MITCHELL, DATHAN LAMONT

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033019

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOORER, JAMARIYON LADARRIUS

3936 DAHILA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PASCUAL PEDRO, NATNAEL BENJAMIN

157 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042507

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PEAKS, WILLIAM HENRY

5604 OLD MISSION RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PIERRE, PAMELA SOPHIA

7007 GENOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215747

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RENAUD, JORDAN J

5508 BELAIRE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES

9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SADDLER, DEVONTE CAMERON

2013 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SILVELS, AUSTYN JOHN-MIKEAL

1216 POPLAR ST APT F CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE

6848 SPENCE LN.APT 202 HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SMITH, LADASIA MONIQUE

157 N HICKORY CHATTANOOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT ON POLICE



STALYON, WILLIAM STEVE

5309 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37416

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



TAYLOR, HYACINTH KEYONTE

2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON

936 FORTWOOD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE)



TINKER, JONATHAN CODY

513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY)



TWIDDY, WILLIAM MARSHALL

309 LINER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWARD, SEAN WILLIAM137 BERNARD CIR APT 1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )WILSON, THOMAS WILLIAM3812 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREWYATT, JEFFREY LAVON1709 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062944Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENXAYRAVONG, SOMPHONG PONG300 AMHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIOPEN CONTAINER LAW

