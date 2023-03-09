Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year for UTC’s Jake Stephens

The decision was one of the easiest choices Jake Stephens has ever made. He was going to finish what he started with his brothers.

After being sidelined for six weeks since injuring his hand in January, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate transfer had been medically cleared for competition only two days prior to the Mocs’ Southern Conference tournament opener.

With the bone in his shooting hand not fully healed and wrapped with padded protection, Stephens experienced no discomfort going through test run at practice. That’s when he informed UTC coach Dan Earl that he was good to go.

“I knew there was a risk of further injury if I played, but the team doctors and trainers left it up to me,” Stephens said. “There was never any pressure for me to return, but I love playing basketball. I wanted to give it one more chance if I could.”

Having Stephens back in the fold sparked a resurgence for the Mocs, winning three games before falling to top-seeded Furman in Monday night’s championship game. Despite the extended layoff, Stephens had no regrets over his decision.

“I felt great. It was one of those things where it was pure basketball bliss,” Stephens said. “It was amazing. The guys on the team all clicked at the right time. Nobody worried about minutes or points. No one cared about anything but focusing on winning and moving on. That carried me through and I didn’t feel the fatigue until after the last game.”

Stephens’ return to the hardwood seemed unlikely given his initial prognosis in January.

“I thought it was just a jammed thumb, but when I went to the doctor’s office they had a different story,” Stephens said. “They told me it was probably going to cost me my season, but the competitive side of me kicked in when the doctor left the door open and said there was a chance I could return.”

While allowing the bone to heal, the 7-foot, 275-pound Stephens was limited in his activities, allowed only to climb the risers at McKenzie arena while his teammates practiced nearby.

“That was a tough time. Walking up and down the bleachers was the most conditioning I could do,” Stephens said. “But I was doing everything I could to stay in shape and be ready in case I was cleared to play.”

Despite being sidelined, Stephens didn’t sulk over his setback. He continued to lead and encourage his fellow Mocs from the bench during his 11-game absence. Regardless of his new role, he wanted to help repay the man responsible for his career success and his migration to Chattanooga.

Stephens played for Earl four years at Virginia Military Institute and was highly sought among major colleges when seeking a home for his final year of competition as a graduate student. When Earl accepted the position with UTC, replacing Lamont Paris last spring, it grabbed Stephens’ attention.

“When I heard Coach Earl got the job down here, the first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Chattanooga is my competitor these past four years. I’ve tried to beat those guys’,” Stephens said. “But when I came on visit, I immediately fell in love with the city and the people. I felt a really strong connection. Looking back, coming to Chattanooga was a great decision. It’s been an awesome ride, such a fun atmosphere, playing in front of people that are so supportive. Plus, I wanted to help start Coach Earl of on the right foot here.”

The connection to Earl goes back to Stephens’ days as a lightly-recruited high school player in Bunker Hill, West Virginia. Holding an offer for a partial scholarship from nearby Division II Shepherd University, Stephens had his sights on playing at the Division I level. Seeing the potential in Stephens unrefined ability, Earl offered him a spot at VMI to change the trajectory of his career.

“I can’t stress enough how much I love and respect VMI,” Stephens said. “That place was exactly what I needed when I needed it. It’s a challenging environment, but it provided a structure and regimen that allowed me to figure out what I wanted to do in my life. I love basketball, but I wasn’t sure that there was a career path for me. Playing there for Coach Earl was the best spot for me at the time.”

The foundation of Stephens’ success can also be traced back to his roots in Bunker Hill. His parents, Joette and Ron Stephens, were educators in the local school so academics were a priority. His older brothers, R.J. and Cam, were his role models when it came to athletics.

“All I ever knew was growing up in West Virginia,” Stephens said. “Honestly, I had the best childhood a kid could ask for. If my brothers were playing a sport, I was going to try to play along with them as an annoying little brother. Eventually I started eating all the food and drinking all the milk, and they started worrying about who the big dog was.”

Stephens finished his career with 1,939 points between both schools, averaging 22 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game in his lone season at UTC while earning All-Conference honors. His 37 points against VMI were two shy of his career best while playing for the Keydets, and he recorded 32 points with 20 rebounds in an overtime loss to Belmont this season.

His plans are to pursue his childhood dream of playing in the NBA, and to remain in the game as long as he can as a coach after his playing days are over. Looking back at his basketball journey, Stephens is thankful for his path.

“I would have never dreamed this. When you see your name listed as one of the top 10 centers in college basketball, it’s pretty amazing,” Stephens said. “To start as a kid with few offers, to find a coach who saw something in me to invest so much into my development, and to finish at a place like Chattanooga, it’s mind-boggling.”

But Stephens still has some unfinished business before his days in Chattanooga come to a close. He’s got a list of local eateries he’s not yet checked off his list.

“I’m a big barbeque guy so I frequent Edley’s,” Stephens said. “Alleia was pretty amazing, and I’m a huge pizza guy so Lupi’s and Goodfellows were my favorites. I plan on spending my last weeks here trying as many places as I can.”

Reflecting back on his decision to close his college career at UTC, Stephens hopes others will follow his path and learn from his experiences.

“I’d tell anyone that if you’ve never been to Chattanooga, you’ve got to experience it,” Stephens said. “It is a beautiful city with so many great things to do. It really is the Scenic City. Once you’re here, it’s very hard to leave. This has become a second home to me thanks to the people here, my coaches and teammates. It’s been a year I’ll never forget.”

Contact Paul Payne at paulpayne6249@gmail.com





























