Sports Authority Board Passes Resolution To Pay For Surveys For New Baseball Stadium

The Sports Authority at its board meeting Thursday approved a resolution to pay for and support continued surveys of the site for the new Lookouts baseball stadium using blanket contracts held by the city as well as internal city administration and project management avenues.

Jermaine Freeman, administrator of city economic development, said the new stadium project is in the “due diligence” phase, which includes geotechnical and environmental surveys of the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.



Over the next few weeks, as the Sports Authority negotiates lease terms with Lookouts owner Hardball Capital, it will rely heavily on the community benefits agreement to field questions and concerns of the coalition formed to represent people living around the new development. The coalition includes the South Chattanooga Community Association and Chattanoogans in Action for Love, Equality and Benevolence, and others. Mr. Freeman said the coalition’s requests will be assigned to the Lookouts and to the developer, Jim Irwin of New City Properties, and will have a direct impact on the lease.

After the due diligence phase, the project moves to the architecture phase, during which a specific, ideal location will be identified for the stadium and designs will be vetted.



Helen Burns Sharp, founder of Accountability for Taxpayer Money, addressed the board during public comments to ask that the lease require Hardball Capital to pay stormwater fees as outlined by the city. The board’s attorney said that this should not be a problem.





