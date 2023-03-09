Latest Headlines

DA Coty Wamp Says New Law On Children At Drag, Stripper Shows Is "Not That Complicated"

  • Thursday, March 9, 2023

District Attorney Coty Wamp said a new state law on children at drag and stripper shows is "not that complicated."

She said, "In light of recent inquiries regarding legislative changes to T.C.A 7-51-1401, I am issuing the following statement:

“This piece of legislation is not as complex as some are making it. First, the law specifically states that it is an offense for a “person” to engage in the listed conduct. Therefore, inquiries as to whether businesses or venues can be prosecuted is not applicable per the legislation itself.

"The state of Tennessee through District Attorneys General pursues prosecution against persons, not entities. Further, the legislature specifically included the language “appeals to a prurient interest” after “male and female impersonators who provide entertainment” in order to shield individuals who may be acting or playing a role in a performance that has no sexual connotation.

"What it boils down to is very simple, except for on public property, adults can engage in any of the listed behavior. The legislature has decided that children should not be present at strip clubs, locations where there are active go-go dancers and exotic dancers, or locations where there are active drag shows.

"Pursuant to this legislation, if a stripper were to perform in front of a child, the stripper could be prosecuted for an A misdemeanor offense. If a drag queen performs in front of a child, the drag queen could be prosecuted for an A misdemeanor offense. Again, it’s not that complicated. The rumors that the Tennessee legislature has “banned drag shows” are simply false and misleading.

"These cases will be handled by my office in the same way all other cases are handled. Officers may use discretion. My office will use discretion. We will consider the law and the facts and we will work to reach a just and fair outcome if and when these situations arise. My hope is that the listed performers will continue to express themselves and perform in front of any adult audience that they so choose.

"I will never issue a blanket statement that I will refuse to comply with a Tennessee criminal statute. That is contrary to the oath that I took. I will continue to justly and fairly enforce the laws of the state.”

 

Latest Headlines
DA Coty Wamp Says New Law On Children At Drag, Stripper Shows Is "Not That Complicated"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/9/2023
Sports Authority Board Passes Resolution To Pay For Surveys For New Baseball Stadium
  • Breaking News
  • 3/9/2023
Senator Bill Hagerty Responds To President Biden's 2024 Budget Proposal
  • Breaking News
  • 3/9/2023
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 3/9/2023
VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 3/9/2023
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
  • Sports
  • 3/9/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Accidently Leaves Rifle At Hotel; Woman Thinks Someone Stole Her Medication
  • 3/9/2023

A man staying at the District 3 Hotel at 100 W 21st St. told police he was rearranging luggage in his vehicle and believed he set his .22 Savage Long Rifle (with optic) on the ground next to ... more

Senator Bill Hagerty Responds To President Biden's 2024 Budget Proposal
  • 3/9/2023

Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal: “In what has ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 3/9/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 03/08/2023 1 BELL, PHILLIP DEWAYNE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 03/08/2023 ... more

Breaking News
VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 3/9/2023
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
Heroic Return From Injury Caps Memorable Year For UTC’s Jake Stephens
  • 3/9/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/9/2023
Electric Scooter Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/9/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/9/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Race To The Top Revisited
  • 3/8/2023
The Tragedy Of Jan. 6th And Ashli Babbit - And Response (4)
  • 3/7/2023
Where Are The Textbooks?
  • 3/6/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
Dan Fleser: Lady Vol Pitchers Are On A Roll
  • 3/9/2023
UTC's Sellers, Ladvic Earn Softball Player/Pitcher Of The Week Honors
  • 3/8/2023
Lee Track And Field Set To Compete At NCAA Indoor Championships
  • 3/8/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC's Porter Named SoCon Student-Athlete Of The Week
  • 3/8/2023
Happenings
First Annual Kid Quest Expo Set For April 22
First Annual Kid Quest Expo Set For April 22
  • 3/9/2023
McKamey Animal Center Brings Pets In Need Of Homes During PetSmart National Adoption Week
McKamey Animal Center Brings Pets In Need Of Homes During PetSmart National Adoption Week
  • 3/8/2023
Jerry Summers: Female Jet Pilots
Jerry Summers: Female Jet Pilots
  • 3/8/2023
St. Paddy’s Party On The Parkway Returns March 18
  • 3/9/2023
The MAC Gala: Caturday Night Fever Set For April 14
  • 3/8/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/8/2023
CSO Opera Extravaganza Is March 18
  • 3/8/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir To Host Brothers In Song March 17
Chattanooga Boys Choir To Host Brothers In Song March 17
  • 3/8/2023
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
Fletcher Bright Fellow Announces Dance Showcase March 24-25
  • 3/9/2023
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
Theatre For The Very Young Program Returns
  • 3/8/2023
Opinion
Signal Mountain On Life Support - And Response
  • 3/7/2023
Build Bypasses Around Chattanooga - And Response (5)
  • 3/6/2023
Race To The Top Revisited
  • 3/8/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
VIDEO: Biscuit Time At Wally's On McCallie Avenue
  • 3/6/2023
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Business
Seasonal Jobs Impact January's County Unemployment Rates In Tennessee
  • 3/9/2023
CO.LAB Launches CO.MOBILITY Summit With Keynote Speaker Steve Case To Kick-Off Groundbreaking Accelerator Program
  • 3/9/2023
Chattanooga Whiskey Names Tiana Saul As Head Distiller
Chattanooga Whiskey Names Tiana Saul As Head Distiller
  • 3/9/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Staying Vigilant Against Recent Land Scams
  • 3/9/2023
Pointe Commercial Real Estate Announces David Melton As Managing Member
  • 3/7/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 2-8
  • 3/9/2023
Student Scene
John Shearer: Baylor’s Historic Hunter Hall Getting New Roof
  • 3/9/2023
McCallie's Benjamin Yang Wins National Science Award Among Other Accolades
McCallie's Benjamin Yang Wins National Science Award Among Other Accolades
  • 3/9/2023
Concrete Canoes And Steel Bridges: Student Civil Engineering Competitions Coming To Chattanooga
Concrete Canoes And Steel Bridges: Student Civil Engineering Competitions Coming To Chattanooga
  • 3/9/2023
Living Well
Pink! Raises $433,000 For MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
Pink! Raises $433,000 For MaryEllen Locher Breast Center
  • 3/8/2023
Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter To Present Several Educational Programs In The Chattanooga Area
  • 3/8/2023
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga’s Diabetes Prevention Program To Start In March
  • 3/8/2023
Memories
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
Mayoral Office Exhibit To Be Dedicated At Museum Saturday
  • 3/8/2023
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Outdoors
Park Sparks - The Neighborhood Park Activation Tour - Kicks Off March 19
  • 3/9/2023
4th Annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series Begins On Friday
  • 3/9/2023
Tri-State Bluebirds To Hold 2023 Nesting Season Kickoff Meeting March 12
Tri-State Bluebirds To Hold 2023 Nesting Season Kickoff Meeting March 12
  • 3/7/2023
Travel
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Cultural Tourism Advancement Grant Application Is Now Open
  • 3/9/2023
Blue Water Therapy At Sandals Royal Bahamian In Nassau, Bahamas
  • 3/3/2023
Church
Former Venue Church Building On Lee Highway Sells For $3,625,000
Former Venue Church Building On Lee Highway Sells For $3,625,000
  • 3/9/2023
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
Bob Tamasy: Instead of Wisdom, Maybe We Need Some "Foolishness"
  • 3/9/2023
New United Missionary Baptist Church Announces Women's History Month Program March 19
  • 3/8/2023
Obituaries
Carolyn “Jeanne” Cole
Carolyn “Jeanne” Cole
  • 3/9/2023
Martha Estelle Cunningham
Martha Estelle Cunningham
  • 3/9/2023
Samuel Haines Killeffer
Samuel Haines Killeffer
  • 3/9/2023
Area Obituaries
Brackett, Larry Joe (Jasper)
  • 3/9/2023
Hoveland, Richard Neil (Cleveland)
Hoveland, Richard Neil (Cleveland)
  • 3/9/2023
Calfee, Charles (Dalton)
Calfee, Charles (Dalton)
  • 3/9/2023