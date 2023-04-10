Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTYNAL)
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|AARON, TIFFANI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/09/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|BROWN, JOSUE MOORE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/06/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BROWN, OWEN STUART
Age at Arrest: 80
Date of Birth: 10/14/1942
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CARICIO, TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CRITTENDEN, MARVIN DALE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/22/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GREEN, JACOB ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)
|
|HERZNER, KALEB KADE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
|
|HUGHES, JASON LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JACKSON, ANTWON D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JARRELL, JAMES DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/16/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, DEWAR B
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|LENDERING, JOEY D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|LOPEZ, MAYRA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|LOWERY, JAMIE CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|MATEO, JOSE PEDRO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MCGLYNN, SHARRISA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MITCHELL, RANDALL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/27/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF ETHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|MORALES PEREZ, WILDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/23/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/30/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REGAN, KEVIN MARK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROCKHOLT, CHASTITY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SANCHEZ, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/30/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ VELAZQUEZ, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/04/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SEGURO, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SIMON-JERONIMO, JOSE VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|TORREZ, LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/10/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|YOUNG, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/24/1961
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2023
Charge(s):
|