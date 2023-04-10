Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, BRANDON LEE

8935 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTYNAL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



AARON, TIFFANI LYNN

413 KRISTEN DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK

1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122267

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



BICKERSTAFF, JONATHAN ASHALIN BLAKE

2125 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063855

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BROWN, OWEN STUART

212 WALNUT ST APT 391 CHATTANOOGA, 374034604

Age at Arrest: 80 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



CARICIO, TOMAS

CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CRITTENDEN, MARVIN DALE

1620 REYNOLDS ST BRUNSWICK, 315206731

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK

820 14TH COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374083042

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE

3700 HURT RD RINGGOLD, 30707

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GREEN, JACOB ALLEN153 WEST IDAHO WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)HERZNER, KALEB KADE930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCETRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDLICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSEJACKSON, ANTWON D3910 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212124Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JARRELL, JAMES DOUGLAS9006 RECONDER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, DEWAR B728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYJOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGLAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS1739 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELENDERING, JOEY D7269 MAYLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELOPEZ, MAYRA1435 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHILD NEGLECTLOWERY, JAMIE CHRISTOPHER1001 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE3904 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212107Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONMATEO, JOSE PEDRO1800 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCGLYNN, SHARRISA MICHELLE1109 MORRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMITCHELL, RANDALL EUGENE553 HAGGARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF ETHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEMORALES PEREZ, WILDER3814 R CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFOLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)PHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY1314 EAST 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE WALKER COUNTYREGAN, KEVIN MARK2510 CAMBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANCHEZ, ANGEL900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 77 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANCHEZ VELAZQUEZ, OMARADDRESS DO NOT KNOW CLEVELAND, 33373Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESANDRIDGE, DOLLIETHEA LAMARJELENE2010IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSEGURO, JOSE6730 BRADLEY LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSIMON-JERONIMO, JOSE VICTOR2609 REECE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESTEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE8328 MIDDLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSTONE, KENNETH WAYNE4053 COUNTY ROAD 289 BRIANT, 35958Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GTAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062631Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETORREZ, LUCAS701 PICADILLY ROW EAST RIDGE, 37013Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDOMESTIC ASSAULTWORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH4015 SMITH LN OOLTEWAH, 373637239Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFALSE REPORTSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONYOUNG, RANDALL LEE1729 CRAWDAD HOLLER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

Here are the mug shots:

