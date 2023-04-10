Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, April 10, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, BRANDON LEE 
8935 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTYNAL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

AARON, TIFFANI LYNN 
413 KRISTEN DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BENFORD, SAMIRA MONIK 
1416 MANA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374122267 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BICKERSTAFF, JONATHAN ASHALIN BLAKE 
2125 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063855 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BROWN, OWEN STUART 
212 WALNUT ST APT 391 CHATTANOOGA, 374034604 
Age at Arrest: 80 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

CARICIO, TOMAS 
CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRITTENDEN, MARVIN DALE 
1620 REYNOLDS ST BRUNSWICK, 315206731 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRUTCHER, LARRY DEREK 
820 14TH COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

GRAHAM, DAVID WAYNE 
3700 HURT RD RINGGOLD, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GREEN, JACOB ALLEN 
153 WEST IDAHO WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS)

HERZNER, KALEB KADE 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

JACKSON, ANTWON D 
3910 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212124 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JARRELL, JAMES DOUGLAS 
9006 RECONDER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, DEWAR B 
728 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE 
3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LAYNE, GARRETT DOUGLAS 
1739 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LENDERING, JOEY D 
7269 MAYLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LOPEZ, MAYRA 
1435 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT

LOWERY, JAMIE CHRISTOPHER 
1001 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MARTIN, ANTHONY DWAYNE 
3904 CAMILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212107 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

MATEO, JOSE PEDRO 
1800 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCGLYNN, SHARRISA MICHELLE 
1109 MORRIS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MITCHELL, RANDALL EUGENE 
553 HAGGARD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF ETHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

MORALES PEREZ, WILDER 
3814 R CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD, APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PHILLIPS, RONALD ANTHONY 
1314 EAST 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

REGAN, KEVIN MARK 
2510 CAMBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANCHEZ, ANGEL 
900 AIRPORT ROAD LOT 77 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANCHEZ VELAZQUEZ, OMAR 
ADDRESS DO NOT KNOW CLEVELAND, 33373 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SANDRIDGE, DOLLIETHEA LAMARJELENE 
2010IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SEGURO, JOSE 
6730 BRADLEY LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMON-JERONIMO, JOSE VICTOR 
2609 REECE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE 
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE 
8328 MIDDLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

STONE, KENNETH WAYNE 
4053 COUNTY ROAD 289 BRIANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

TAYLOR, ANTHONY TERRELL 
2133 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062631 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TORREZ, LUCAS 
701 PICADILLY ROW EAST RIDGE, 37013 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH 
4015 SMITH LN OOLTEWAH, 373637239 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG, RANDALL LEE 
1729 CRAWDAD HOLLER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

