Latest Headlines

Commissioner Helton Says County Needs Its Own Sewage Treatment Plant

  • Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

District 7 County Commissioner Lee Helton told the Pachyderm Club Monday that Hamilton County needs its own sewage plant and that many county school buildings are in dire disrepair, though the county doesn’t have the capital improvement funds for these problems, he said.

“I wouldn’t send my dog there to dog daycare,” he said of some unnamed schools with leaking roofs.

He said the county pays the city of Chattanooga to process its wastewater, an expensive bill and also a hindrance to attracting industry to unincorporated parts of the county, especially North Hamilton County, he said.

“We have no control over our destiny,” he said. “It’s something we have to have to sustain growth.”

Commissioner Helton said he would like to see local American Rescue Plan Act funds spent on infrastructure, which would mean saying no to non-profits like United Way and the Urban League, which received substantial ARPA funds last year, he said.

“I imagine they’re going to come back to the well,” he said.

The local hotel/motel occupancy privilege tax is going to the wrong people, too, he said. Chattanooga Tourism Co. spends the money to market the Chattanooga area to visitors. This year the tax is expected to bring in more than $12 million, up from $10.5 million last year, he said, and he’d rather give it to local youth sports organizations or help pay for vehicles and supplies for volunteer firefighters in the unincorporated county.

“I think we could do a little better by them,” he said.

Commissioner Helton said he won’t vote to increase county spending for the new Lookouts baseball stadium as he anticipates the project to be “way over” budget.

“I don’t think it’s the greatest thing for the citizens,” he said.

He said that the commission will begin building a more formal growth plan for the East Brainerd area later this year, with public input meetings and dedicated working groups.

“We’re starting to take a closer look at how we grow,” he said.

He said his constituents are concerned about East Brainerd’s heavy traffic and hastily constructed new subdivisions with small lots, about zoning and about school growth.

High national interest rates are already starting to help slow growth while the county makes plans to keep up, he said.

Latest Headlines
Commissioner Helton Says County Needs Its Own Sewage Treatment Plant
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Planning Commission Recommends Approval On 2 Lee Highway Motel To Apartments Conversions
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
VIDEO: Mix 104.1 Interview With Tn. Speaker Of The House Sexton
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
VIDEO: Mix 104.1 Interview With Tn. Reps. Howell, Raper And Senator Lowe
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2023
Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2023
Breaking News
Commissioner Helton Says County Needs Its Own Sewage Treatment Plant
  • 4/10/2023

District 7 County Commissioner Lee Helton told the Pachyderm Club Monday t hat Hamilton County needs its own sewage plant and that many county school buildings are in dire disrepair, though the ... more

VIDEO: Mix 104.1 Interview With Tn. Speaker Of The House Sexton
  • 4/10/2023

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings. Sexton provided his opinions regarding the expulsion of Tennessee’s Democratic lawmakers, Rep. ... more

VIDEO: Mix 104.1 Interview With Tn. Reps. Howell, Raper And Senator Lowe
  • 4/10/2023

Tennessee Reps. Dan Howell, Kevin Raper and Senator Lowe joined Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss their thoughts on the expulsion of Tennessee’s Democratic lawmakers, Rep. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023
Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/10/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9
  • 4/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023
Police Blotter: Stranger Tries To Sell Couple’s 2 Cars; Man And Woman Each Bit By The Other’s Dog
  • 4/10/2023
Opinion
Tennessee Politics And Decorum
  • 4/10/2023
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 April 10 Legislative Update
  • 4/10/2023
A Tale Of Progressive DAs
  • 4/10/2023
The Dark Side Of Federal Relief
  • 4/10/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
  • 4/10/2023
Red Wolves Edge Knoxville For First Win Of The Season
  • 4/9/2023
UTC Golfers Win Again At Hoosier Collegiate Invitational
  • 4/9/2023
Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
  • 4/10/2023
Volunteers Sought For Southern Amateur Tournament Held At The Honors Course
  • 4/8/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
  • 4/10/2023
John Shearer: Touring Old Brainerd Junior High That Is Being Converted Into Community Center
  • 4/8/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
  • 4/10/2023
Collegedale Presents “Poetry In The Park” April 24
  • 4/10/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/10/2023
Entertainment
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
  • 4/10/2023
Lee’s Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
Lee’s Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/6/2023
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
  • 4/10/2023
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
  • 4/7/2023
Opinion
Tennessee Politics And Decorum
  • 4/10/2023
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 April 10 Legislative Update
  • 4/10/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 8.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Trenton Pressing Breaks Ground On New $10 Million Manufacturing Facility
  • 4/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 10-14
  • 4/6/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
  • 4/8/2023
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
Student Scene
CSCC Creates Teddy Bear Project for Covenant Christian School
  • 4/10/2023
Sons Of The American Revolution Announce Winners Of School Poster Contest
Sons Of The American Revolution Announce Winners Of School Poster Contest
  • 4/10/2023
GraduRUN Raises $28,000 For Communities In Schools
  • 4/10/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
  • 4/8/2023
No Bunny Compares To These Parkridge East Hospital Babies
  • 4/7/2023
Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub
  • 4/6/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
  • 4/9/2023
Free Entrance April 22 At Point Park On Lookout Mountain In Celebration Of National Park Week
  • 4/7/2023
Southern Adventist University Professor Calls For Help In Spotting Invasive Spider In Southeast Regions
  • 4/7/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
  • 4/10/2023
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
  • 4/9/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Obituaries
Mary Eunice Sluder
Mary Eunice Sluder
  • 4/10/2023
Mary Katherine Carlton Jenkins
Mary Katherine Carlton Jenkins
  • 4/10/2023
Edwin Bernard Zipp, Sr.
Edwin Bernard Zipp, Sr.
  • 4/10/2023
Area Obituaries
Simmons, Paul (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
  • 4/10/2023