Commissioner Helton Says County Needs Its Own Sewage Treatment Plant

District 7 County Commissioner Lee Helton told the Pachyderm Club Monday that Hamilton County needs its own sewage plant and that many county school buildings are in dire disrepair, though the county doesn’t have the capital improvement funds for these problems, he said.

“I wouldn’t send my dog there to dog daycare,” he said of some unnamed schools with leaking roofs.

He said the county pays the city of Chattanooga to process its wastewater, an expensive bill and also a hindrance to attracting industry to unincorporated parts of the county, especially North Hamilton County, he said.

“We have no control over our destiny,” he said. “It’s something we have to have to sustain growth.”

Commissioner Helton said he would like to see local American Rescue Plan Act funds spent on infrastructure, which would mean saying no to non-profits like United Way and the Urban League, which received substantial ARPA funds last year, he said.

“I imagine they’re going to come back to the well,” he said.

The local hotel/motel occupancy privilege tax is going to the wrong people, too, he said. Chattanooga Tourism Co. spends the money to market the Chattanooga area to visitors. This year the tax is expected to bring in more than $12 million, up from $10.5 million last year, he said, and he’d rather give it to local youth sports organizations or help pay for vehicles and supplies for volunteer firefighters in the unincorporated county.

“I think we could do a little better by them,” he said.

Commissioner Helton said he won’t vote to increase county spending for the new Lookouts baseball stadium as he anticipates the project to be “way over” budget.

“I don’t think it’s the greatest thing for the citizens,” he said.

He said that the commission will begin building a more formal growth plan for the East Brainerd area later this year, with public input meetings and dedicated working groups.

“We’re starting to take a closer look at how we grow,” he said.

He said his constituents are concerned about East Brainerd’s heavy traffic and hastily constructed new subdivisions with small lots, about zoning and about school growth.

High national interest rates are already starting to help slow growth while the county makes plans to keep up, he said.