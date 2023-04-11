Purse Stolen At Wolftever Elementary School - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A parent reported that their child’s purse had been stolen while the child was attending school at Wolftever Creek Elementary. The purse contained an iPhone 12, Apple air pods, and $120 cash.

A minor crash in the 4900 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road was reported.

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9600 block of Rookwood Circle. The area was checked and no emergency was located.

An officer assisted a motorist in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A two-car crash was reported in the 4900 block of Saginaw Lane.

A parent made an assault report on behalf of their child, who had allegedly been assaulted by another child at Ooltewah Middle School and on the school bus.

Officers responded to a home in the 10100 block of Lee Highway regarding a suspicious person on the property while the resident was not home.

Two children, ages 10 and 11 years old, were reported missing from a home in the 4100 block of Barnsley Loop. The children were located prior to the officer’s arrival. Everything checked out ok.

A lost debit card was returned to its owner in the 5500 block of Ray Lane.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer found an unlocked door in the 5700 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok and the door was able to be secured.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with an alarm at the medical center, in the 5500 block of High Street. A door was found open and the building checked. An employee was able to respond to lock the door.



