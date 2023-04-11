Governor Lee Issues Executive Order Aimed At Boosting Gun Purchase Background Checks

Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at streamlining and enhancing background checks for gun purchases in the state.

He also called on legislator to draw up an "order of protection" law aimed at keeping guns away from dangerous individuals.

That comes in the wake of a 28-year-old woman legally buying seven guns and using them to kill three children and three adults at the Covenant School in Nashville.

Governor Lee said at a press conference, "The truth is that we’re facing evil itself, and we can’t stop evil, but we can do something. When there is a clear need for action, I think that we have an obligation, and I certainly do, to remind people that we should set aside politics and pride and accomplish something that the people of Tennessee want to see get accomplished.”

He added, "I believe this will protect victims, that it will hold dangerous people accountable and away from firearms and that it’ll preserve constitutional rights at the same time."