County Commission Set To Vote Next Wednesday On New STVR Policy

Commissioners Joe Graham and Gene-o Shipley presented the first short-term vacation rental policy for unincorporated areas of Hamilton County to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday, to be approved next week.

Commissioners Graham and Shipley said the policy will protect property rights of hosts and their neighbors.

“It’s fair both ways,” said Commissioner Shipley. “It’s a good start.”

Also next week, the commission will vote to approve two related resolutions outlining STVR zoning and a new groundwater protection fee schedule, which includes a new fee for STVRs.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission approved the rezoning regulation Monday that allows STVRs in all zones except manufacturing. The RPC vote fell short of unanimous by one vote, it was stated.

Commissioner Graham said the county’s policy puts no financial burden on taxpayers. A $750 application fee includes a minimal business license, septic and sewer inspections and fire code inspections. STVRs would also be subject to the hotel/motel occupancy tax.

“This turned out even better than we expected,” Commissioner Graham said. “We had a very vigorous public discussion.”

Unincorporated Hamilton County currently has 31 STVRs that were approved for one year without any certification, rules or regulations.

Todd Leamon, administrator of public works who also serves on the Planning Commission, affirmed that the county does have the personnel to manage the predicted 75 to 100 applications in the policy’s first year, even as many as 200 applications. The system would require additional staff if the county were to receive more, he said. County applications could jump if city rules become strict enough, it was stated.

Inspectors will set occupancy based on a property’s square footage and bedrooms, limits of the property’s sewer or septic system, and off-street parking.

“We can’t allow the STVR to burden the neighbors in any way,” Commissioner Graham said.

Fire and police departments will have occupancy information to better respond to calls. Visitors must abide by noise, fireworks and leash laws.

Homeowners must display a copy of the certification with a phone number to reach the owner or management company within two hours.

“They’re going to be out of business for one year if they’re bad actors,” Commissioner Graham said. He stressed that the county will work with property owners to stay in compliance, but people who abuse the system may find themselves before a judge, who may close the STVR for one year.

The county plans to work with digital platform Granicus for about $9,000 per year to search Internet listings for STVR ads without the county certificate, to be enforced by the county attorney.