Police Blotter: Midnight Visitor Asks Man For A Ride In Exchange For Money; Man Sleeping At The TN Aquarium Is Trespassed

  • Thursday, April 13, 2023

A resident on Green Hill Drive told police a white male knocked on his door around 12:15 a.m. He said he spoke with the man and asked him what he wanted. He said the man said he would give him money if he would give him a ride. He said he told the man he needed to leave his property and the man complied and left. Police drove the area in an attempt to locate the man, with negative findings. Police told the resident to call back if he needed anything further, or if the man returned.

* * *

A woman on Cherry Street who had reported vandalism told police she no longer wants to prosecute for the vandalism. She said she has come to an agreement with the vandal and his attorney that he will pay for the damages caused after the charges are dismissed.

* * *

While conducting a traffic stop at 2700 Rossville Blvd., officers noticed a blue Toyota Matrix (TN tag) approaching at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued to approach at high speed, almost colliding with the rear end of a patrol car with emergency equipment activated. The vehicle stopped and went around the patrol car. Multiple officers on scene tried to stop the vehicle, but it kept going. Officers got into their patrol vehicles and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the 180 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound. Officers then spoke to the driver, who spoke little to no English. Officers conducted SFSTs but did not believe the driver was over the legal limit. A friend of the driver arrived on the scene and offered to drive him home. Both men got into the friend's vehicle and left without incident.

* * *

A man on Robbins Street told police that at some unknown time his rental 2021 Chevy Malibu (FL tag) was damaged on the passenger front corner. It is unknown where or how this occurred.

* * *

A woman at the apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road told police her vehicle was stolen sometime after 7:30 p.m. the day before. She is unsure if it was locked, but the ignition cover was located on the ground where her vehicle was parked. The vehicle was last seen with a horizontal crack across the windshield and a pineapple bandanna hanging from the rear view mirror. The vehicle was placed into NCIC and was BOLO'd county-wide.

* * *

A woman on Cecelia Drive told police a man was sitting outside her home and that she had an Order of Protection against him. Police made contact with the man at the gas station down the road. He said he did not go to the house, but he did drive by en route to the gas station. The woman did not have any proof that the man came to her house and she said he never made contact with her.

* * *

A man on E. 23rd Street notified police that a friend of his told him that his 1992 Buick Roadmaster was observed at 500 W. MLK in the parking lot of the Riverview Towers. Police went there and located the vehicle in question. The man was then notified and responded to the scene, where he retrieved his vehicle.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop at 2110 E. 4th St. and spoke with a driver and his passenger. It was determined that the driver was currently on state probation. He consented to a search of the vehicle, and, while searching the vehicle, police located two battery-operated Sawzalls with metal cutting blades affixed inside the vehicle. No contraband was located. The vehicle's registration tag was not displayed and the driver informed police the screws had loosened and were about to fall off, and he showed police the tag that was on the driver's side floorboard. The tag (TN) belonged to the gold Toyota Corolla that the man was driving. He told police they had come to Chattanooga to visit a friend at UTC. A warrant check was conducted, showing no active warrants for either of them. They left the area without incident.

* * *

A security guard at the Tennessee Aquarium pointed a man out to police who was sleeping on the property. The guard said he wanted the man to leave the property and be trespassed from Tennessee Aquarium properties. The man left the property and was trespassed from Aquarium properties.

