Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT

2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY



BENOIT, DANIEL JOSEPH

RECURE MISSION OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFBPROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING AREST)



BLOCKER, ANDRE DEWON

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064431

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONDS, DONTADIUS LENARD

5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BONNER, DEREK DEVON

2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST



BONNER, KENYA LASHA

449 ROBESON ST RIPLEY, 380631272

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD

36 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY



BUCHANON, JAMOND TYRUK

199 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123501

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL

813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE

1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLARK, LAKECIA DESHAWN

2075 CLINGAN DR CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COOLEY, GRANT ROBERT

1818 GLENROY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21



COSEY, THANDI CHARDONNAY

2185 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEVRIES, GEORGE DANIEL

1255 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DOMINGO, MARQUEZ SANTIAGO

9607 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

UNLAWFUL PHOTOGRAPHING OF A MINOR



ELLIOTT, JERRY LYNN

1053 COUNTY RD 133 STEVENSON, 25322

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE

1806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF MARIHUANA)FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE2383 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE6409 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONGABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTALKINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTFALSE IMPRISONMENTGASPAR, LUPE MARTIN1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARGILLETTE, EDDIE GAYLON8739 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER MILES6 HICKORY LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONT. SUBSTANCE)HAMLETT, WANDA SUE2610 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL LITTERINGHARRIS, DARRIUS5290 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTHARRIS, DEWEY ALLEN4108 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 373435000Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHODGE, MICHAEL PAUL214 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTYJOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, JACOB MICHAEL1050 ROACH HOLLOW ROAD RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KINSEY, TINA MICHELLE5898 STONE WALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE CATSOOA COUNTYKNIGHT, TAYLER LEE2516 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWLAMBERT, FRANKLIN HAROLD5408 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEWIS, HEATHER DENISE350 SHELL ROAD , 30755Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTYMAY, STEVE LEVENE10412 ARNET DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCBRAYER, JARRETT B3394 REFLECTING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155652Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE1160 STATE HWY 58 MEIG, 37308Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PRPOERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEARMEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ( ALIAS CAPIAS )MOON, DEJA BRIANNA515 ROYAL CREST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYNIX, ROBERT SHERMAN822 MCCALLIE AVE APT 614 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL LITTERINGPARKER, CHRISTOPHER S348 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPARKS, ROBERT EARL895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN2001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS1425 VANCE RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, KOREI BRENAI1286 MCCORKLE ROAD MILOW, 30131Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTREMILLARD, NATHAN ISAAC1123 CROWNWELL AVE RICHLAND, 99352Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRIOS, GREGORIA175 IOWA AVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEROBINSON, ANGELA NICOLE102 VANDY ROAD LAFFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTSANJOJO, ALEHANDRO ROMON1600 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045136Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTYSILVERS, JAMES THOMAS1510 MAXWELL RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE CATSOOA COUNTYSIMPSON, MELISSA ANN2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)SWAFFORD, MARY FRANCES6306 YVONNE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESTHOMAS, TOMMY LEE1813 BARNES CT CHATTANOOGA, 374216540Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TROTTER, HORISA D2412 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTUNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA3905 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELASQUEZ, JORGE-ADALBERTO ESTEBAN2004 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWALLER, DEE ANGELO1402 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILKEY, PAMELA FAYE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAMHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING



