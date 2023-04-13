Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, April 13, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, CODY DWIGHT 
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

BENOIT, DANIEL JOSEPH 
RECURE MISSION OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OFBPROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING AREST)

BLOCKER, ANDRE DEWON 
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064431 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, DONTADIUS LENARD 
5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BONNER, DEREK DEVON 
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST

BONNER, KENYA LASHA 
449 ROBESON ST RIPLEY, 380631272 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD 
36 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

BUCHANON, JAMOND TYRUK 
199 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374123501 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

BURGESS, BRYTON TREVOR DANIEL 
813 PINTA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE 
1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CLARK, LAKECIA DESHAWN 
2075 CLINGAN DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COOLEY, GRANT ROBERT 
1818 GLENROY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

COSEY, THANDI CHARDONNAY 
2185 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEVRIES, GEORGE DANIEL 
1255 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DOMINGO, MARQUEZ SANTIAGO 
9607 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL PHOTOGRAPHING OF A MINOR

ELLIOTT, JERRY LYNN 
1053 COUNTY RD 133 STEVENSON, 25322 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE 
1806 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

OF MARIHUANA)

FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE 
2383 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE 
6409 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

GABBARD, BONNIE ELAINE 
3649 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STALKING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN 
1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GILLETTE, EDDIE GAYLON 
8739 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, CHRISTOPHER MILES 
6 HICKORY LN FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONT. SUBSTANCE)

HAMLETT, WANDA SUE 
2610 E 41ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING

HARRIS, DARRIUS 
5290 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, DEWEY ALLEN 
4108 FOREST PLAZA DR HIXSON, 373435000 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HEDGECOTH, CAROLNE DIANE 
1209 ROCKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374111363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HODGE, MICHAEL PAUL 
214 FLORA CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

JOHNSON, EARTHA MARQUETTE 
7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, JACOB MICHAEL 
1050 ROACH HOLLOW ROAD RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KINSEY, TINA MICHELLE 
5898 STONE WALL DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATSOOA COUNTY

KNIGHT, TAYLER LEE 
2516 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LAMBERT, FRANKLIN HAROLD 
5408 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEWIS, HEATHER DENISE 
350 SHELL ROAD , 30755 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

MAY, STEVE LEVENE 
10412 ARNET DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCBRAYER, JARRETT B 
3394 REFLECTING DR CHATTANOOGA, 374155652 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE 
1160 STATE HWY 58 MEIG, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PRPOERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE 
937 MARION ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE 
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ( ALIAS CAPIAS )

MOON, DEJA BRIANNA 
515 ROYAL CREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NIX, ROBERT SHERMAN 
822 MCCALLIE AVE APT 614 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING

PARKER, CHRISTOPHER S 
348 WEST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARKS, ROBERT EARL 
895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PARTON, DEWAYNE ALLEN 
2001 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS 
1425 VANCE RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, KOREI BRENAI 
1286 MCCORKLE ROAD MILOW, 30131 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

REMILLARD, NATHAN ISAAC 
1123 CROWNWELL AVE RICHLAND, 99352 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RIOS, GREGORIA 
175 IOWA AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ROBINSON, ANGELA NICOLE 
102 VANDY ROAD LAFFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

SANJOJO, ALEHANDRO ROMON 
1600 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045136 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN 
6011 WENTWORTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

SILVERS, JAMES THOMAS 
1510 MAXWELL RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE CATSOOA COUNTY

SIMPSON, MELISSA ANN 
2620 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

SWAFFORD, MARY FRANCES 
6306 YVONNE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

THOMAS, TOMMY LEE 
1813 BARNES CT CHATTANOOGA, 374216540 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TROTTER, HORISA D 
2412 IVEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UNDERWOOD, REYSHONDRIA DTAYSIA 
3905 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VELASQUEZ, JORGE-ADALBERTO ESTEBAN 
2004 ROLLINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WALLER, DEE ANGELO 
1402 CLOVERDALE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE 
4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

